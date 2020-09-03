Masks are required if you want to be on campus, even if you’re only going in for one class. At this point, you would be hard pressed to find a store that doesn’t sell masks. It doesn’t hurt to get an extra mask or two, so here’s a list of places in and around Knoxville that give and sell masks.
UT’s Campus
In an effort to help students, wellness kits including masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed on campus. They can be obtained at the Student Union Information Desk along with the TRECS and the Frieson Black Cultural Center — you just need to go up and ask for one. If you’re living on campus, it’s similar to the one you should have received on moving day.
Knox County Health Department
Students and citizens can also get a free face mask from the Knox County Health Department every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s at their main office, located at 140 Dameron Ave. Their website also includes instructions on how to make homemade masks.
Honeymouth
Honeymouth is a local shop located at 125 S. Central St. in the Old City. They sell handmade cloth masks for $14 in-store, online and through Golden Roast Coffee. For each mask sold (at least online), they will donate two more masks. If you want to find custom or personalized masks, you can find them here.
Mast General Store
Both online and in-store, Mast General Store at 402 S. Gay St. sells reusable masks. They range in price between $4 and $9. They also sell mask filters for $6 and an assortment of bandannas for $24.
The Market
The Market, located at 504 S Gay St., sells a variety of masks. They have reusable, one-use and multi-packs for sale, ranging in price from $3 to $15. If you’re looking for a quick mask pickup, you’ll find what you’re looking for at The Market.
Union Ave Books
Union Ave Books, located at 517 Union Ave., sells both books and masks. Their masks are only sold in-store and sell for $5. They also sell masks with book covers printed on them for $12, but they are currently out of stock.
Retail
If none of these options work for you, several retail stores around Knoxville sell both reusable masks and surgical masks in bulk. Walmart sells cloth masks around their stores, ranging between $4 and $7. Target also sells cloth masks for around $5. Walgreens sells reusable masks individually and in large packs, including a 10 pack of Hanes masks for $20. Even Kroger sells reusable masks, priced at $15 for a three pack.
Along with cloth and reusable masks, all of these stores sell surgical masks in bulk. They typically are priced at $1.50 for one mask, $16 for 20 and $35 for 50, with slight variations. Your best bet for surgical masks would be either Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy, as they frequently keep these in stock.
This is just a small list of locations in and around Knoxville that sell or give masks. For the health and safety of others, remember to mask up.