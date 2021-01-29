The vaccine rollout is under way in Knox County. As of last Tuesday, 6,600 new doses were reported to be available.
According to Charity Menefee, the Knox County Health Department’s Regional Hospital Coordinator, this brings the total number of vaccinations to 34,337. 7.3% of the population who have received at least one dose. The average percentage of immunizations for U.S. county populations is currently around 6%.
Hundreds of Knox County residents showed up at the Expo Center last Tuesday in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from Knox County Health Department staff. Among them were medical workers, veterans, people aged 75 or older and at-risk government employees. Feelings towards their immunization ranged widely.
With demand for the vaccine much higher than supply, appointments are filling nearly as fast as they open. For many at the Expo Center, it was a huge relief to finally get the vaccine.
One couple, Cathy and Rick Connor, have been trying to get an appointment for weeks. Rick Connor, a disabled veteran, had the chance to get one because of a cancellation, but Cathy could not. Still, both expressed gratitude on their way into the Expo Center.
“It’s been really hard to get an appointment... we’re on several lists, and they just called this morning and said they had a cancellation, so he’s going to get one,” Cathy said. “I’m not, but I’m grateful.”
Phase 1A1 and 1A2 prioritization has made it easier for front-line medical workers to get appointments.
Suzanne Parker, a respiratory care nurse, felt that the pandemic has been one of the hardest times of her life.
Like the Connors, she reported feeling “grateful” to be getting the vaccine. “I would describe (my experience in the pandemic) as apocalyptic... For many of the patients, it’s totally debilitating,” Parker said.
Parker also took the precaution of wearing two masks. “There are so many people in here,” Parker said. “they are saying now, with this new hybrid strain of COVID-19, two masks are better than one.”
As of the writing of this article, there have been no reports of the new strain in Tennessee.
A few folks were hesitant to be receiving the shot.
One woman, Mildred Parrish, felt a little reluctant as she made her way into the Expo Center.
“I just think (the vaccine is) something we don’t know a lot about,” Parrish said.
For others, it was just like any other day. World War II veteran, Harlan Wright, was not especially excited to be receiving the shot.
“I’m 97. I don’t get excited about anything,” Wright said.
It will take a while before Knox County residents can go about some semblance of their pre-COVID lives. Still, KCHD and other medical employees are working tirelessly to make that possible as quickly as they can.
KCHD has just opened registration for an additional 2,000 vaccination appointments for those prioritized under the Phase 1A1 and 1A2 guidelines. See the KCHD website to find out if you qualify.