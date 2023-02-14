On Monday, the City of Knoxville, Sanders Pace Architecture and Port held a South Knoxville community open house in order to receive feedback on development plans they have for the area. There were eight stations of information available to the public.
The first three stations displayed the vision plan made in 2006 and zoning districts of South Knoxville, the progress that has been made over the last seventeen years and future possibilities for growth up and down the Tennessee River.
The remaining stations displayed the ongoing work of partner organizations, the City of Knoxville, private developers and the University of Tennessee’s master plan. This master plan includes the development of the pedestrian bridge, which was another station at this open house.
The pedestrian bridge is intended to make the South waterfront of the Tennessee River into a place for people to live, work and play. By bringing this area to life, the City of Knoxville hopes to bring more beauty to the growing city.
As of this month, the City of Knoxville has submitted a proposal for the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant, which could provide up to $25 million for the building of the bridge. The bridge has been an idea since 2009, but with funding partnerships and sources being established, the City of Knoxville is closer than ever to completing the project.
Rebekah Jane Justice, deputy economic and community development officer for the city of Knoxville, explained the hopeful timeline for the bridge.
“If absolutely everything goes right and we get the money tomorrow, then we hope the bridge will be completed in five years or so,” Justice said.
The bridge will allow people to walk, bike, skateboard and rollerblade from one side of the river to another. On the feedback sheets that were posted around the community open house, one attendee wrote that they’re excited for the bridge because it allows for a much more direct path to Neyland Stadium.
As for UT’s role in the building of this pedestrian bridge, campus architect Andy Powers discussed the possibilities that the pedestrian bridge could open up for students. Students who don’t have cars will be able to travel from one side of the bridge, the campus side, to a recreational area that holds a world of possibilities.
“There could be rock climbing, water activities near the quarry … these are the things that will set us apart from other campuses. If someone is trying to decide between, say, Clemson and UT, maybe this will sway them,” Powers said.
UT continues to build their master plan in this way.
“Maybe if some real estate opened up on that side of the river, we could build some student housing. Apartment style – for the upperclassmen,” Powers said.
Additionally, on the UT master plan, Powers pointed out that he and the other architects and engineers working on UT’s infrastructure are working on parking structures and buildings that will house the humanities departments. The university is actively working to solve the problems its students and faculty face. The pedestrian bridge will play a part in both improving the culture of Knoxville and providing the space that Volunteers need for the university to continue to grow.
