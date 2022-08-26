For newcomers and natives alike, Knoxville and its sprawling neighborhoods can be confusing to navigate. The city of Knoxville is part of broader Knox County, which includes the town of Farragut and several smaller and unincorporated communities.
Knoxville itself is also informally divided along the cardinal directions, and each part has its own culture and quirks. Furthermore, the city and county are also part of the even larger Knoxville Metropolitan Area, which includes some 9 to 11 counties and all of their cities and communities.
Kingston Pike and The Strip
Kingston Pike is one of the main commercial and economic corridors in Knoxville. It feeds into Cumberland Avenue (also known as “The Strip” by students and faculty) from West Knoxville. Nearly anything can be found along this long stretch of highway: stores, fast food, fine dining and everything in between. It runs past West Town Mall, which is the largest enclosed shopping mall in the state of Tennessee.
The Fort
Fort Sanders is the neighborhood that hugs the north side of campus. It is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Knoxville and was once the place where the Knoxville elite lived. The stately homes they built still stand, but they have now been converted into apartments that primarily house students. This means the neighborhood is virtually abandoned during school breaks.
The Fort enjoys a mixed reputation with its inhabitants. It is mostly affordable and convenient, but it also has a reputation for rowdiness, especially on the weekends. Driving can be confusing, as there is a gluttony of one-way streets. Parking is its own special nightmare. Home football games present an Olympic-level challenge if your apartment does not have its own parking lot.
Downtown and Old City
Downtown is the city’s heart. It boasts numerous restaurants and shops, as well as the glittering Tennessee Theater and bustling Market Square. There is always something going on in this section of town: festivals, parades and live music.
Continuing down iconic Gay Street, one will reach the lovely Arts District. This district houses art galleries and artisanal food and drinks. The popular First Friday art celebrations occur in this corridor of downtown Knoxville, where local artists and craftspeople show off their works on the first Friday of every month.
On the other side of downtown is the historic Old City. Despite its name, it is not the oldest existing part of Knoxville, although it is one of the best preserved areas in terms of historical buildings. There are numerous bars here and it is the heart of Knoxville’s nightlife.
South Knoxville
Cross the Tennessee River from downtown and you will land in South Knoxville. Known as the “Urban Wilderness,” it is a rapidly-developing part of the city that also features plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking and boating. There are a number of local breweries and coffeeshops here, so no matter what you drink, you will find something you like here.
A point-of-interest in SoKno is Ancient Lore Village, which is a Tolkien-inspired Hobbit village built as a resort and event venue by Tom Boyd, father of Randy Boyd, the UT system’s current president.
West Knoxville
West Knoxville stretches from Sequoyah Hills all the way to Turkey Creek, which is the spot for shopping and dining-out in Knoxville. Other notable neighborhoods include Bearden, Northshore and Cedar Bluff.
West Knoxville is the city’s main commercial and economic hub, and traveling through this part of town is notoriously car-dependent. There are few sidewalks and crosswalks, and bus stops can be quite far apart. There have been attempts in recent years to expand pedestrian walkways and public transportation in West Knoxville, although the efforts are slow-going.
North Knoxville
Don’t say “no” to NoKno! Much like Fort Sanders, this part of Knoxville was once home to the upper crust of city society, and many of the houses and buildings have been meticulously restored to preserve their vintage charm.
There used to be an extensive network of streetcars in the neighborhood, and the city build a large number of sidewalks to allow commuters easier access to the cars from their homes. The streetcars are long gone, but the walkways remain, making North Knoxville somewhat more pedestrian-friendly versus West Knoxville.
Some of the major neighborhoods in NoKno include Fountain City, Karns, Gibbs, Halls and Corryton. Many locals will describe North Knoxville in terms of where “East Towne Mall used to be.” This is in reference to Knoxville Center Mall, which was demolished in 2021. An Amazon facility has since been built on the site.
East Knoxville
East Knoxville is home to some of Knoxville’s best attractions, including Zoo Knoxville, the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Chilhowee Park. There are also a number of prominent historical houses, such as the Ramsey House and the Mabry-Hazen House, which are rumored to be haunted. East Knoxville is also home to Knoxville’s only planetarium, which is located at the Muse museum.
This stretch of Knoxville is concentrated along Magnolia Avenue and often gets a bad rap. As recent as the late 2000s, it was considered a hot-bed for crime and somewhat of a red-light district. In recent years, there has been an attempt to clean up East Knoxville’s image, and it now enjoys a reputation for (clean) fun and hearty food.
Farragut
Travel down Kingston Pike and West Knoxville, and one will eventually hit the town of Farragut. Straddling Knox and Loudon County, it is a close-knit and affluent community. It is part of the Knoxville Metropolitan Area, but it also has its own mayor and town council.
There is a lot to do in Farragut. The Farragut Museum pays tribute to the town’s namesake, Union Admiral David Glasgow Farragut. Nearby Turkey Creek is home to several shopping centers that house big-name stores and restaurant. If it is outdoors fun you are looking for, Farragut also offers a wide expanse of greenways and scenic Concord Park.