Time is an ever-elusive resource. We’re always running out of it, it never stands still and it makes us all old. That’s all if we even have time in the first place.
When first starting a workout routine, the question “how will I find the time?” comes up a lot. We’re all really busy with jobs, school, assignments, transit and getting our basic needs met. With all that, how could you add an exercise into the mix?
Some are in a truly unfortunate position where they’ve no available time to themselves. However, for those that are lucky enough to have free time, the answer is often simpler than at first glance.
Here are some tips to figure out a workout time.
Change your mindset
For many, finding time is simply a matter of perspective. Those who have trouble either finding time or making good use of that time may view fitness and exercise as a hobby or just another side activity. It’s not. Fitness is a lifestyle, even if it is a meme to say that.
Living a fitness lifestyle doesn’t mean exercise takes up every though. You also don’t need bodybuilder or professional athlete-levels of fitness/proficiency. Those who view fitness as lifestyle view exercise as one of many things that help one live a happy, active life. In this light, one would no more forget a workout as they would forget to eat a meal, brush their teeth, shower, work, sleep or take medicine.
One may neglect how often one should workout and how long those workouts should be. Some think they’ve “too little time” because they don’t have two or three hours to spare every day. You don’t need that much time for a good workout. If you’re giving your best effort, pushing yourself and doing everything in good form, you won’t need more than 45 minutes to an hour at most.
You also shouldn’t be exercising seven days a week. Depending on your workout split, you should need six days at most. Most splits don’t even require, only demanding five days, with the weekends reserved for rest. If you’re doing a full body split, you only need three days a week. All of these workouts still taking up an hour at most.
Check your schedule for free time
Our schedules inform our daily decisions. They’re essential in making a fitness routine. Sometimes, though, our schedules have unexpected holes. Look back at your daily/weekly routine and ask yourself what you’ve actually been doing each day.
Once you do, you may see time where you thought there was none. Maybe you’ve a two to three-hour break between classes. You might use that time for studying but could also pump out a workout and move study time to after the second classes. After work, you could go to the gym before going home. Alternatively, workout as soon as you get home. You may have an extracurricular. Why not do something right before or after it?
You’ll find a lot of things more flexible than at first glance. You probably have a few set deadlines you always need to meet (when to be at work/class/club, when to do a meeting, when to turn in an assignment). Moving past that, you’ll also find plenty of opportunities to fit a workout in.
Work out in the morning (or late at night)
Maybe your day schedule really is too packed. You’ve got meetings upon meetings upon work, and you can’t slot exercise in the middle of it all. This happens. You can’t exactly exercise in the middle of work or a class. In that case, make use of the time you already have free.
Exercise in the morning after you wake up but before you shower. Just wake up, eat some breakfast if you want and punch out your 45 minutes. This gets an important task off the table right away and gets the blood flowing for the full day ahead. You might have to wake up earlier. Go to bed earlier to compensate. You may not have to do this depending on how long you sleep. The average person only needs eight hours, so it won’t hurt to take some time from a 10-hour rest in exchange for exercise.
You can also workout later at night. After a stressful day of working and networking, a good exercise can relieve stress and clear the mind. Depending on the person, you mightn’t want to workout right before bed. However, you should be good if you’ve some time to recover.