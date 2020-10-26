Hidden in The Fort is the Fort Sanders Educational Development Center. The school is located near UT’s campus, at the corner of S. 21st Street and Clinch Avenue.
The Center has been open since 1957 and has been a community elementary school, a Special Day school that served students with special needs and has since evolved to being what it is today.
FSEDC currently serves students with varying needs that range from education, social and medical.
The mission statement of the schools is as follows: “Together, Fort Sanders Educational Development Center staff, parents and community will provide a nurturing learning environment for all children with individualized opportunities for social, emotional, physical and academic growth.”
Current principal of the school, Shellie Eberle, spoke to the achievement of this mission.
“We work collaboratively to ensure all students receive the individualized support they need for success throughout their school career and into adulthood. We recognize that this looks different for all children, but we believe all children are capable of exceptional learning and growth,” Eberle said.
The school’s staff consists of 10 certified teachers and 12 teaching assistants. The student population during the 2018-2019 school year did not exceed 200, and their current enrollment is approximately 100.
“We have a wide range of support staff who help our teachers meet the high demands of our student needs. This support staff includes Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, Speech/Language Therapists, Hearing and Vision specialists and an Instructional Coach,” Eberle said.
She went on to say that working in a specialized school requires a specialized staff.
“I feel exceptionally confident in their ability to support students, understand child development and have a vast knowledge of educational disabilities and how to support children with special needs.”
Assistant Principal Jennifer Calloway described ways in which the school and its physical location also serve the Knoxville community.
“As with all election days, coming up on Nov. 2, our school will serve as a voting site for local, state, and federal elections. In fact, there are many UT students who are registered to vote at our school on election days. Our playground is also open to the community after school and ‘after school’ care hours,” Calloway said.
The Center’s parking lot has served as a lot for game day parking at UT in previous years as a way for the school to raise money.
Enhancement projects for the school such as painting, landscaping and a Little Free Library have been products of partnerships between the school and local organizations such as the Eagle Scouts.
School funds have been used to repair damages and vandalism the school has been subjected to due to its location on a college campus.
“We have a huge problem with glass bottles and cans being thrown in and around our playgrounds. Most of our children are 3-5 years old and many of them have significant delays. Many of our students don’t have the ability to recognize a hazard such as a broken glass bottle that was tossed over the fence, or a half empty beer can as something they should stay away from,” Eberle said.
She also said that fences have been ripped down, signs and parking cones have been stolen and the students’ play structure has even had pieces broken off.
These incidents have called for a light to be shone on the school because many people may not know about the school and the contributions it brings to Knoxville.
Both Eberle and Calloway both spoke to the hidden and significant nature of this school within the Knoxville community, Eberle referring to it as a “hidden gem.”
“Although we are not as widely known as many of our fellow KCS schools we are so very proud of the learning and growing that is going on here with our students... Our hope is to continue to grow as a public school that nurtures students while providing individual learning opportunities and be a partner and resource for the Fort community as a whole,” Calloway said.