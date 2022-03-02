If you’ve ever visited Knoxville’s Market Square, you’ve seen the Tennessee Women's Suffrage Memorial celebrating suffragists Lizzie Crozier French, Anna Dallas Dudley and Elizabeth Avery Meriwether.
Another memorial sitting nearby — located on the corner of Clinch Avenue and Market Square — tells the story of Febb Burn, the mother who won women the right to vote.
The fight for women’s suffrage began in 1848 when Elizabeth Stanton and other suffragists organized the first national meeting in New York. Women were still refused voting rights during the ratification of both the 14th and 15th Amendments.
After tireless lobbying efforts by the National Woman Suffrage Association and the American Woman Suffrage Association, more and more predominantly middle-class women began volunteering for the movement.
Although both houses of Congress had voted in favor of the 19th Amendment by 1919, 36 states would still need to ratify the amendment before it could be officially added to the Constitution.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment needed only one more state’s support to solidify women’s constitutional right to vote. That year, Tennessee was the final state holding a vote that had not rejected the amendment.
From there, Nashville specifically saw an influx of suffragists and anti-suffragists. The city was a sea of yellow and red roses, showing those who supported and opposed the ratification vote.
The youngest member in the Capital, Rep. Harry T. Burn originally entered the voting wearing a red rose, despite the best efforts of suffrage lobbyists. It appeared conservative representative Burn had already made up his mind. This observation was solidified when Burn voted in favor of tabling the vote until the next session.
But because the vote was deadlocked, the legislature moved forward with the voting. This 50-50 split meant that the 19th Amendment would only need one more vote to be approved by its 36th state, guaranteeing its ratification into the Constitution. Everyone was taken by surprise when Rep. Burn voted in favor of the amendment.
What nobody knew was behind the red rose on Burn’s lapel sat a letter he had received from his mother, Febb Burn. The letter included the usual mother-son discussions about the weather and when Burn would be back to visit.
The handwritten note also included Febb Burn’s request that her son vote in favor of women’s suffrage. She urged, “Hurrah and vote for suffrage and don’t keep them in doubt.”
Febb Burn was your typical 19th-century southern mother. Although she was an educated schoolteacher, Burn retired to run the family farm after her husband’s death, although the law wouldn’t allow ownership to pass to a woman.
In the maternal letter, Burn requested her son “be a good boy,” implying he should remember the importance of a mother’s opinion. Rep. Burn complied, stating “a mother’s advice is always safest for a boy to follow and my mother wanted me to vote for ratification.”
Febb Burn was regarded as a woman who believed every common person should have their own contribution in politics, so it comes as no surprise that she refused to falsely claim the letter was fraud after immense pressure from anti-suffragists. She stood by her son’s decision as the House chambers erupted in celebration once the amendment had been officially ratified.
After decades of work, the now all-encompassing National American Woman Suffrage Association’s hard work had won the right to vote for 17 million United States citizens, and many more to come.
Today, Febb Burn and her son’s legacy are preserved in more ways than one. The Burn Memorial was unveiled to the public in 2018 to commemorate the two’s unsung heroism in the women’s suffrage movement.
The original letter is also preserved in the Knox County Public Library Calvin M. McClung Collection. Images of the envelope and enclosed pages are available to view online through the McClung Collection website and the University of Tennessee Library Volunteer Voices Digital Collection.
Next time you’re taking a trip to Market Square, make sure to stop and thank Representative Burn and his mother Febb Burn for their contribution to the ratification of the 19th Amendment.