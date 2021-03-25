When life as we knew it began to come to an end back in March 2020, almost everyone began to shelter in place, doing all they could to avoid human interaction. For some, however, this was unavoidable.
Delivery drivers for businesses such as Uber Eats and Door Dash were considered “essential workers” during the height of the pandemic, meaning they had to continue to work.
According to an article from MarketWatch, DoorDash, Uber, Grubhub and Postmates pulled in a collective $5.5 billion from April to September 2020, more than twice as much as their combined revenue from the same period in 2019. With more orders than ever and the future uncertain, hundreds of drivers around Knoxville readied themselves for a rocky pandemic.
“I started delivering during the pandemic last year to make ends meet because I had to quit my previous job due to being uncomfortable with them not following CDC guidelines, and DoorDash was the best choice for me,” Lilli Jones, a delivery driver for DoorDash and senior at UT, said. “Business has always been incredibly high, especially during the earlier parts of the pandemic.”
Even though the drivers were risking their lives delivering food, they received little support from their companies.
“DoorDash never offered any real bonuses for working during the pandemic,” Lilli J. said. “Technically, there were ‘bonuses’ if you completed an obscene number of deliveries in a certain number of days, but it was in no way obtainable.”
According to Jones, DoorDash would ask drivers to make upwards of 550 deliveries in one month for a bonus of $225. Though this might not sound like much for a whole month, these numbers are largely unattainable in most markets.
“In my area, I'm lucky to average two and a half to three orders during busy hours, one to two during slow hours,” an angry commenter wrote on the subreddit. “At this average rate, it would take me 275 hours to achieve this incentive. That's 68.75 hours per week… all that to make $.50 more an hour.”
On top of a lack of an extra financial incentive for the drivers, many businesses and customers working with DoorDash and Uber Eats refused to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Though the drivers could report them to their companies, this would likely result in a loss of business for the drivers.
“Most of the time, the concern for safety went out the window,” Matt Cornell, a driver for Uber and Uber Eats, said. “If drivers reported their passengers or customers for not wearing a mask or having too many people, they risked losing their fare and tips.”
This left many drivers feeling unsafe and unappreciated. DoorDash and Uber Eats may have provided masks and other personal protective equipment when requested but, when push came to shove, little seemed to be done to protect their drivers.
The increase in delivery business wasn’t all bad for drivers, however. With many out of work because of the wavering economy, DoorDash and Uber Eats provided a steady source of income for drivers.
“Delivering can be as enjoyable as you make it,” Jones said. “I’ve dealt with lots of nice, accommodating customers and restaurants over the past few months that make the experience more bearable. Plus, making my own schedule allowed me to work as much or as little as I wanted and helped me stay afloat during the pandemic.”