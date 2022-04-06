Following its one year anniversary on March 27, KnoxFill continues its work to bring sustainability and zero-waste resources to Knoxville.
KnoxFill is a local zero-waste shop which sells products designed to be zero-waste. With a wide range of products that include laundry detergent, toothpaste, dish soap, lotion and shampoo bars, to name just a few, the shop currently operates with pop-up shops around Knoxville for pick-up and a delivery system to refill products and reuse containers.
Michaela Barnett is the founder of KnoxFill, and spoke about her vision for KnoxFill and her inspiration for starting the business.
“It’s much more than a store, I would say. I call KnoxFill customers KnoxFillers, and I think that we’re really creating a community around low-waste living and sustainability,” Barnett said.
Additionally, Barnett said that before KnoxFill, some customers would drive as far as Nashville to get their low-waste products refilled.
Barnett has experience with sustainability in a practical sense with KnoxFill, but she is also currently pursuing a PhD from the University of Virginia, which she’ll graduate with this summer. Her program focuses on behavioral science combined with engineering, and she expressed excitement about getting to spend more time on KnoxFill post-graduation.
She also discussed her hopes for the future of KnoxFill and sustainability initiatives in Knoxville more generally, which include plans to move into a brick and mortar location in the coming year.
“I want to help make Knoxville one of the least wasteful cities in America, and if we flip that, that’s making Knoxville one of the most sustainable cities in America, and I think we’re laying the foundation for that now,” Barnett said.
Barnett also spoke about the differences between recycling and zero-waste, and how each relates to larger ideas about sustainability, as well as how we consume and process waste. She emphasized that while recycling is better than other waste strategies, like energy conversion, it is not better than preventing waste.
“The promises of recycling have really been oversold, and that we’ve really been taught of this idea that ‘recycling is one of the most sustainable things you can do’ has really been drilled into us,” Barnett said. “Recycling defers, rather than avoids, final disposal. … Recycling can’t be our strategy for all materials because the mechanics of it don’t work.”
Amber Heeke is a contractor for KnoxFill, and has worked various jobs in the business, such as filling and delivering orders to photography, as well as social media management. She spoke about KnoxFill’s role as a Knoxville business, adding that customers expressed curiosity and excitement about KnoxFill.
“KnoxFill is a model for what modern consumerism could look like, a demonstration of possibilities outside of the current disposability culture,” Heeke said.
Heeke also shared ideas about the future of sustainability in Knoxville, and how other businesses can implement less-waste initiatives.
“We would be delighted to see other businesses following this model, even though most would consider this ‘competition.’ Really, it's evidence that the idea is catching, and that means we are all winning in the bigger picture. My guess is that we are going to see more and more refill options, and that we will see those options more regularly in big chain stores as well. Supporting local is very important to me, but that would be an exciting thing for exposure and accessibility to plastic-package-free options in a broader community,” Heeke said.
Barnett was also a founder of the Free Store when she attended UT, which is a community resource focused on continuing sustainability through a donation-based model.
Daria Baker, a senior nutrition student and Donations Assistant at the Free Store, spoke about the importance of sustainability, echoing Barnett’s statements about the realities of recycling and why it’s better to reduce waste wherever possible.
“Giving people the resources they need instead of them having to get something that’s new and recycled; the energy that it takes to create new things and recycle items puts a strain on the environment,” Baker said.
When speaking about advice to those that are interested in sustainability, both Barnett and Heeke agreed that it’s important to focus on making small changes and remembering that imperfection in the effort to produce less waste is okay. Specifically, Heeke recommended starting with laundry detergent, because it’s an easy, less-waste swap.
“It’s okay to be an imperfect zero-waster,” Barnett said.
The next place you can find KnoxFill is this Saturday, April 10, at Ijams’ Mayapple Market. A full schedule of upcoming pop-up shops and markets for this month can be found here.