In honor of Black History Month, now is the time to reflect on the achievements of Knoxville’s Black community and its history, as a means to see where the city has been and where it could be going. And remember — it’s important to remember and pay homage to Knoxville’s Black trailblazers year-round.
Cal Johnson’s business success
To start, one of Knoxville’s oldest and most important figures in Black history is Knoxville’s very first Black millionaire, Cal Johnson. Johnson grew up as a slave of the McClung family, and post-Civil War, he ended up owning and operating some of the most popular saloons in the city.
When he wasn’t spending his time at the saloon, Johnson was also a very successful jockey and horse-owner like his father before him, and after he made his money, Johnson established Knoxville’s first ever horse-racing track. Though Johnson died in 1925 after falling ill, the remnants of his legacy can still be found all across the city, and in 2017 a plaque was made in his honor and placed in front of his last remaining building.
UT’s desegregation
For its entire history, UT was a deeply segregated school that did not even have its first Black graduates until 1954, when Lillian D. Jenkins graduated from the special education program. In 1956, R.B.J. Campbelle became the first Black person to graduate with a UT law degree. These two, along with 68 other Black students, were only able to enter UT’s graduate school thanks to the hard work of grassroots activists like Gene Gray, Jack Alexander, Lincoln Blakeney and Joseph Patterson, who took on Tennessee’s lack of graduate programs for the Black community.
However, UT’s undergraduate integration did not occur until the 60s, in large part thanks to the large number of students and faculty who were strong integrationists. In 1960, students held a large protest in downtown Knoxville in front of segregated businesses. But the one who broke the dam was activist Theotis Robinson Jr. who, after getting rejected from UT, set up a meeting with Andy Holt and invoked his right to state education since he was a citizen and a taxpayer. Willie Mae Gillespie and Charles Blair entered UT alongside Robinson as the first Black undergraduate students.
Following the Civil Rights Movement, the atmosphere on campus began to change.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to Knoxville
Another important moment in Knoxville’s Black history is when Martin Luther King Jr. himself visited the city back in 1960 in order to give a commencement speech at Knoxville College. Before the Civil Rights Movement was at its height, MLK gave the city some sage words about his goals for the Black community and how he endeavored to bring “first class citizenship” for all Black people. He talked about ending segregated society for good, and then a year or so later met up with Mahatma Gandhi to begin his work with peaceful protests.
MLK’s words of wisdom and pride in Knoxville’s Black community ultimately inspired Knoxville’s own peaceful protests in 1960, which helped encourage the efforts of desegregating UT’s undergraduate program as mentioned above.
Black Lives Matter march 2020
This past August, 60 years after Knoxville’s largest Civil Rights protest, UT students marched on Knoxville in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, after the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Alton Sterling, Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others at the hands of police.
The peaceful protesters, led by UT athletes such as Solon Paie III, Trey Smith, Matthew Butler and many others, spoke out about injustice and violence against the Black community, advocating for change in much the same way as students did before them.
With hope, the work of years and years of Knoxville’s Black activists and pioneers will bring about the change they were wanting for Knoxville and the Black community as a whole. coo