Black communities have been subjugated to mistreatment by the government and society for centuries in the U.S. This didn’t automatically change when integration was implemented or voting rights were granted in the 1960s. The struggle for equal opportunity and recognition is ongoing, and 2020 highlighted that further with the Black Lives Matter movement and the illumination of structural violence and systemic racism.
An organization that is close to home that works toward spreading Black narratives and promoting community-based improved circumstances is Black in Appalachia.
Black in Appalachia is a regionally-focused organization that began in 2012. They partnered with the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s School of Information Sciences and spread Black narratives throughout East Tennessee.
William Isom II, director of Black in Appalachia, explained the role of the organization.
“So, our role is providing material and technical support to these families to show that they are and have been here, in every corner of this region and have contributed to the development of what we now call Appalachia. Throughout that needed work, we've continued to produce locally specific documentaries such as; 'The 8th of August: Tennessee's Celebration of Emancipation,' 'The Eastern Kentucky Social Club,' 'Knoxville's Red Summer: The Riot of 1919' ...” Isom said. “... through the production of these films, which oftentimes can be sort of older, black & white history, we've taken documentary photographers along with us to document that these communities are alive and thriving.“
Black contributions to Appalachian development were crucial to the economic growth of the region. Black communities, however, faced discrimination and violence by white people, as white culture dominated historical narratives.
“Black culture and history in Appalachia is inseparable from white culture and history. The differences we see are differences that come out of slavery and Jim Crow segregation. There were also vast differences between Black communities in the region, from county to county, depending on the economy of the county, what the dominant industries were and how repressive the bosses were,” Isom said. “... there was a shared Black experience that included living under the boot of slaveholders, slave catchers, hostile townspeople and through Jim Crow segregation.”
The shared Black experience throughout history forcefully developed strong networks across state and county lines that fostered Black cultural development separate from white culture.
According to a TedTalk with a founder of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza titled “An interview with the founders of Black Lives Matter,” the measurement of social harm to Black people that impact the Black experience can’t be solely stated. It has to be looked at in comparison to white advantages to fully understand the scope of the problem.
“When we think about how we address problems in this country, we often start from a place of trickle-down justice. So using white folks as the control we say, well, if we make things better for white folks then everybody else is going to get free,” Garza said in the interview. “But actually it doesn't work that way. We have to address problems at the root.”
Addressing issues within Black communities involves younger generations, but it also involves encouraging older demographics to participate in change, as well.
“So we know that young people are the present and the future, but what inspires me are older people who are becoming transformed in the service of this movement. We all know that as you get older, you get a little more entrenched in your ways,” Garza said in the interview.
Approaching these hardships relies on the interdependence of all levels of the Black community to encourage one another in the process of fighting for equal opportunities.
Harsh economic circumstances led to Black people increasingly moving away from the region in order to escape the poverty traps of Knoxville, which are only magnified by the lack of support for Black residents.
“The issues Black people are facing in this region are issues that everyone else is facing, but magnified. Economic parity needs to be achieved across the region, but particularly so in our cities. The city of Knoxville has a Black poverty rate of 40%,” Isom said. “Our young people don't think that staying in their home communities is a feasible option and that is an issue that particularly bothers me when you see the numbers of Black scholars and capable students leaving for a more nurturing environment. But that's not new. That's been the case since the 1950s.”
Isom explained the need for further efforts toward social and economic equality for Black people. While Black people have increased access to political participation or education in comparison to the first half of the 20th century, there are still grievances that pale to the majority due to a history of prejudiced public policy and social exclusion.
“For myself, having a broader understanding of the actual history of Black families in our immediate area helps everyone to see exactly where we are in the continuum of our history. Ok, we can vote. We have access to more educational opportunities than we ever have,“ Isom said. ”Where we're falling short, in some regards, are in the spheres of political representation, resource allocation, locally-immediate infrastructure development. It's an issue, again, of economic parity and really creating space and providing resources to our young people to do what they know needs to be done. Black people and poor people know exactly how to progress social and economic change in our area, it's creating the political will and cutting the checks to repair what is essentially irreparable.“
With a focus on grassroots economic initiatives, the political will for change can be influenced to allocate the financial resources to help resolve socio-economic issues.
The history of the Appalachian region and striving for civil rights is a violent one, including forced internal displacement and murder. These were often times masked as “urban removal projects,” which happened right here in Knoxville.
“The history of Appalachian towns and governments in regards to Black communities has been incredibly violent. Where the railroad industry had its expansions, you had the forcible removal of entire Black populations from Corbin, Kentucky (in 1919), Erwin, Tennessee ( in 1918). Lynchings in the coalfields of Southwestern Virginia, Southern West Virginia and the Cumberland region of East Tennessee,” Isom said. “Urban removal implemented in Knoxville, Kingsport and Bristol that literally erased whole historic neighborhoods from the map, places that Black people slowly began to own, with very little resources, straight out of the end of the Civil War.”
In the public education system, desegregation is always celebrated as a turning stone for rights and social inclusion, yet the curriculum often does not include discussion of the damage done to Black communities.
Black in Appalachia’s vision for the future includes educating the public through teaching Black history, raising awareness of their resources and uplifting Black voices in communities throughout the Appalachian region and beyond.
“Whether it's providing mobile Black history displays for the library of a small town, fixing the window at the church, to documenting the location of abandoned grave sites, our vision for the future is one of continued hard work and the holding of space so that Black people can speak freely, share openly and decide amongst themselves a plan of action,” Isom said. “That work in support of communities can occur most effectively, when we have the data, resources, time and space.”
A new media project is shedding light on this issue. The Black in Appalachia podcast with Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin, a sociologist currently at the University of Tennessee, and Knoxville News Sentinel reporter Angela Dennis, launched in August of 2020 and has just completed its first 13 episode season. The Black in Appalachia Podcast takes a lot of these historical narratives and topics and places them in a modern context. It's really aimed at a younger audience — at least younger than the traditional PBS viewer.
You can listen to the podcast here at https://www.blackinappalachia.org/podcast and the Black in Appalachia website is found at https://www.blackinappalachia.org/.