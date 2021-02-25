On Thursday night, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center hosted “A Movement of Black Arts & Culture,” highlighting Black artists and creatives in Knoxville.
Held over Zoom, the event began with Renee Kesler, the President of the Beck Cultural Exchange, introducing the panelists and speaking about the intentions of the event.
“We want to help you understand the importance of black art and culture… we want this to be a platform for sharing ideas,” Kelser said.
Then, Kesler shared a video of the Stanford Talisman’s performance of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” what she called the Black national anthem.
“Black history always has to start with the black national anthem,” Kesler said.
Kesler introduced the six panelists, all Black artists of all different mediums, that work here in Knoxville and are deeply involved in their craft and community.
The panel featured Obayana Ajnaku, a Djembe drummer, Linda Parris-Bailey, an award-winning playwright, Rhea Carmon, a math teacher and our first African American Knoxville poet laureate, Brian Clay, a musician and pianist, Tasha (Alaba) Mitchum, a west African dancer and W. James Taylor, an artist and guitar player.
Kesler asked each panelist about their experiences in their art and how each artist is impacted by their work, sharing videos of each.
After a video was played of Ajnaku drumming, he spoke about the importance of his work, and how he uses it to impact people, including how the discipline and confidence drumming gave him saved his life.
“What I do is I use this instrument as a tool to work with the youth and work with people period, to give people foundation,” Ajnaku said.
Linda Parris-Bailey shared a video of a scene from one of her commissioned productions and explained the significance of her work.
“The importance of revealing those stories, people engaged in struggle, helps us understand our capabilities… that is one sure way that the arts contribute to our communities,” Parris-Bailey said.
Rhea Carmon combines music and poetry in her spoken word poems, one of which was shared in a video. Carmon then spoke about how her work combines different mediums to create art that speaks to people.
“Spoken word allows me to build that empathy through the word, through rhythm… It combines the musicality of gospel and jazz, and the theatrical of words and monologues, it can be used for activism, to connect people, to tell a story,” Carmon said.
Following a video of one of his performances, Brian Clay discussed how music relates to Black history and how this music transcends time, as he focused on telling the story of Black music through time.
“I’m a musician, so the pinnacle of the black experience, to me, is music, and the music we hear today started hundreds of years ago,” Clay said.
Tasha “Alaba” Mitchum is a west African dancer, and through a video, explained the impact dance has had on her life. She also makes waist beads, traditionally used in African cultures, and sells them.
“Dance has always been my free space; it has definitely saved my life,” Mitchum said.
W. James Taylor, a Knoxville native and the founder of Geneva Galleries Inc. is a former police officer turned artist, who focuses on abstract art and visual art. One of his works, “vicissitude” is currently on exhibition at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.
The discussion ended with a focus on the dangers of cutting funding for the arts, and the panelists agreed that making the arts and Black history accessible to students, especially Black students, is important in helping them find identity.
“We are powerful people; you have to learn your craft,” Taylor said.