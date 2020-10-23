Save the date and get ready to roll up your sleeves: the annual Ijams River Rescue is almost here.
This will be the 31st year of the community wide clean-up. This year’s River Rescue is presented by Home Federal Bank and TVA. Although typically set in March, it was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, however, the organizers are confident that with the event being outside and participants wearing masks and socially distancing, the event will be more than safe.
How exactly will the pandemic affect the event, if at all? This was a large point of conversation with the two main organizers of the event - Jerry Weaver, Ijams’ River Captain, and Madelyn Collins, Ijams’ Volunteer Coordinator.
“My knee jerk reaction is that there will be fewer people [because of the pandemic], but we’ve had quite a few people come to Ijams to enjoy the trails and the quarry. You can come out to this event in small groups, be outside, and still be safe. Really, it's a win-win-win,” Weaver said.
Collins is optimistic for a good turnout, with hopefully up to 600 volunteers like they’ve had in years past. She also spoke to how the clean-up can be a source of community.
“My hope is that it can be a thing that will bring people together, because I think during this time of COVID, community events haven’t really been happening and we feel isolated,” Collins said. “This [event] gives a chance for people to come together and do something they care about- take care of the river- and see other people again.”
Last year, the event drew over 800 volunteers, with 65,885 pounds of debris and 450 tires picked up from the river. The volunteers are dispersed all down the Tennessee river, with up to 50 identified trash sites to choose from.
You can sign up as an individual or a team here. When signing up as a group, each member will need to register individually. Each site will have a site captain who will be there to help if needed.
The Tennessee River is currently ranked as the fourth most polluted waterway in the United States, with microplastics being one of the main problems. Experts sometimes even call the Tennessee River the “River of Plastic.”
Jerry Weaver, who spends his days on the river in his 24-foot Jon Boat picking up trash as Ijams’ River Captain, spoke to the level of pollution he witnesses daily.
“It’s overwhelming the amount of trash that flows like water into the boons. You can pick it up one day and after a good rain it’s right back the way it was,” Weaver said.
From styrofoam cups, to cigarette butts, to shoes, to hypodermic needles, Weaver has seen it all. Weaver and Collins both talked about how everything is connected to the river.
“When you’re throwing a piece of trash on the ground at Food City, that can eventually go into the river. I don’t think people really understand that when they’re throwing trash away at certain spots, it all comes back to the river,” Collins said.
Weaver spoke to how a combination of regulating certain types of materials and one’s individual choice to be conscious of what we do with our trash can help change this.
“Be mindful of the river. It treats us- this is where we get our water. We drink this water. We don’t want to throw trash in there, whether it’s paper cups or microplastics or chemicals,” Weaver said.
The River Rescue will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can sign up here. Dress warmly and in clothes you don’t mind getting dirty; gloves and trash bags will be provided.