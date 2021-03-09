As Dogwood Arts approaches its 12 year anniversary of hosting the Chalk Walk Event, it faces new challenges attempting to adapt to the changes created by the ongoing pandemic. Despite the longstanding tradition of organizing the event in Market Square, Dogwood Arts has overcome this minor obstacle with plans to adjust the event to fit COVID-19 guidelines.
Every spring, a wide range of artists compete live with the sole purpose of creating a piece of artwork to be painted on the sidewalk using only chalk in the allotted time given. Inspired by the history of Italian street painting, spectators see artists’ progress in real time and artists are not restricted to a certain theme, which normally places a limit on their creativity.
The 2021 “Chalk (Your) Walk” virtual competition will take place over the span of two weekends from April 3 to 12, allowing everyone ample time to complete their artwork for the competition. By simply registering for the event on Dogwood Arts website by April 2, Dogwood Arts will then provide those registered with chalk at select pickup locations across the greater Knoxville area.
Shannon Herron, head of Marketing and Creative at Dogwood Arts, discussed the logistics of the pre-event promotion activities.
“We'll have professional artists at each site doing a chalk drawing, so you can see them working... we will also have a few pop up artists throughout the city in the weeks leading up to the event as well,” Herron said.
By implementing these innovative features, Dogwood Arts proves its adaptability by continuing to serve the public’s interest and engagement. The particular surprise element of pop up artists at random, different locations helps keep Chalk Walk, “on everyone’s mind and hopefully people will see those and then be encouraged to create their own at home,” according to Herron.
The event itself consists of over 10 total different categories, which are broken down by various age groups. Herron elaborated on the details describing how the competition will work specifically for artists.
“Once everyone does their chalk drawing, they will submit a photograph of their work,” Herron said. “There will be a form on the website that they will upload their photos to. It will go up on the website on April 2.”
Since the event is now virtual this year, it is no longer restricted to only the city of Knoxville. This allows people the ability to send in submissions of their art from states across America by going virtual.
In order to be eligible for potential awards given out across each category, the individual must be registered for the event. Multiple winners will be selected for every category. There is a total of $2000 in awards designated for winners.
The Chalk Walk Competition differs from the average art competition through its community involvement and personal component achieved through human connection and interaction. Both these elements keep Elizabeth Lynch, a local art teacher at Halls High School in Knoxville, a repeat participant.
“In art awards, they are getting honored, but they are not being necessarily recognized by the public individually,” Lynch said. “With a chalk walk you are actively seeing the artist engage in the piece. It is just a different level of understanding of how things are created, and there is more of an appreciation because you are seeing what the artist is having to do in live time.”
Although taking the event virtual no longer permits observers to see the progression of the artwork, the event coordinators have plans to address this specific issue.
“We are going to see if we can get our artists to document the process because that is a big part of this,” Jim Dodson, co-chair of the Chalk Walk Event Team, said. “The process is almost as important, if not more so sometimes than the product.”
Drawing on support from the local Knoxville community, the Chalk Walk Competition is an event for everyone across all age groups and embraces inclusivity.
“Another part of our mission is just to bring people together and expose them to the arts. This allows you to come and actually watch the arts in action,” Herron said.
The “Chalk (Your) Walk” competition is open for virtual submissions from April 3 to 12. The event will be taking place from the location of your own sidewalk or driveway. Registration for the event is now open and is free.
