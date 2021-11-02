It’s getting colder, but that doesn’t mean there will be a shortage of events to keep you on your feet! With the holidays just around the corner, Knoxville’s event scene is bursting with shows, concerts, parades and street markets to properly get you in the festive spirit.
Here is a small sampling of events to look forward to, but don’t forget to check out more on the Visit Knoxville Event Calendar.
Veterans Day Parade
Every year, the City of Knoxville and the American Legion Post 2 put on a parade to honor American veterans. This year, on Nov. 11, the 96th annual Veterans Day parade will begin at the Knoxville Coliseum at 10:40 a.m. and proceed to Gay Street before concluding on Depot Avenue. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
A Drag Queen Christmas
The Naughty Tour comes to Knoxville on Nov. 21. Hosted by Trinity The Tuck and Peppermint. Prepare to experience a festive and hilarious show to get yourself in the Christmas spirit. All ages are welcome, but there will be adult content. Tickets are on sale at the Tennessee Theatre website. COVID-19 policies will be enforced, which can be viewed here.
Fantasy of Trees
For over 30 years, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has been putting on the Fantasy of Trees, its largest fundraising event. It makes its festive return at the Knoxville Convention Center on Nov. 24 and will run until Nov. 28. There will be plenty of shops and vendors, as well as treats and activities for everyone. Tickets can be purchased here.
Holidays on Ice
Holidays on Ice comes back on Nov. 26 and will remain until Jan. 2. Enjoy skating at Market Square to festive holiday music and snapping pics with the event’s mascot, Peppermint Panda.
Every Tuesday will be a themed night, and Thursdays will be College Night, with reduced admission price with a valid student ID. Be aware that the rink closes during inclement weather. More information can be found on the City of Knoxville page, as well as the event’s Facebook page.
Small Business Saturday at the Old City Market
On Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., stop by the Old City Market on West Jackson Avenue and sample what local artisans and vendors have to offer. The market is outdoors and takes place rain or shine, so be aware of the weather before heading out.
There will be food trucks on site, and visitors are also encouraged to visit other businesses in the Old City area. More information can be found here.
Zoo Lights
Zoo Knoxville’s newest seasonal event, Zoo Lights, returns for its second year on Nov. 26 and will stay up until Jan. 9. The displays will turn on at 5 p.m. every evening until 8:30 p.m.. The event’s success last year spurred the zoo to increase the size of this year’s displays, and it will now span the entire length of the zoo.
Visitors can look forward to fantastical lanterns shaped like animals and mythical creatures, and there will also be festive food and drinks on sale. Tickets go on sale soon, and more information can be found on the Zoo Knoxville website.