Two years ago this week, UT announced that students would not return to campus after spring break. A few weeks later, everyone was secluded in their homes barely daring to grocery shop or see friends. In March of last year, the first round of vaccines was made available to high-risk individuals.
For the past few years, every March has been almost completely characterized by some sort of landmark in the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day that March is so well-known for. Maybe this St. Patrick’s day, however, you might be ready to celebrate the Irish holiday with leprechauns and beer, rather than contact tracing and quarantine trends.
Knoxville has plenty to offer when it comes to your plans for St. Patrick’s Day. There are beer crawls around just about every part of the city you can think of, but if you want something a little bit different from that, here are five other options that maybe you haven’t heard about.
Knox St. Patrick's Day Parade and Cel-O'bragh-tion
A few Knoxville citizens brought back the Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2017 to recognize and celebrate “the role Irish immigrants and their families played in Knoxville’s history.”
This year’s Grand Marshal is Knoxville native and season 12 winner of The Voice, Chris Blue. The parade will feature countless participants marching down Gay St. with floats, including groups like the Hard Knox Roller Derby and the Woman’s Suffrage Coalition. You can find a full list of participants here.
The parade will take place on March 12 at 12:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
St. Patrick's Day Party at the Village
If you haven’t already checked out Knoxville’s Ancient Lore Village, a fantasy-themed event venue that has archery, ax-throwing and tours, St. Patrick’s Day could be the perfect time to do so. The Village is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza on March 17 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.
While there, you can play games, enjoy a bonfire and eat a special Irish dinner that comes with the purchase of a ticket, which is $25.
St. Patrick's Day Silent Disco at Hi-Wire
If you like the idea of going to a bar, but you’re looking for more of an activity than just drinking, look no further. Hi-Wire Brewing is offering a silent disco night on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets in advance for $10 or pay a little more at $15 on the day of the event. Although a silent disco may sound intimidating, the brewery promises a night of fun.
“Once you get in the zone and realize that 1) Nobody can hear you singing off-key at the top of your lungs and 2) It doesn’t matter anyway because everyone else is singing off-key at the top of their lungs as well, all your cares fade away,” Hi-Wire’s website said. “It’s the perfect thing to combat the wintertime blues.”
The Bloody Tinth at Union Jacks English Pub
The Bloody Tinth is an Americana Celtic musical group from Ohio, and they will be performing at Union Jacks English Pub on March 17 at 5 p.m.
You definitely do not want to miss a band that will surely stick to the St. Patrick’s Day theme with their “amped-up Celtic rock,” as described on the event’s Facebook page.
Four Leaf Peat at the Bijou
Another Celtic musical opportunity that will have a more relaxed setting at the Bijou Theatre is Four Leaf Peat’s 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Four Leaf Peat is a traditional Irish band in Tennessee and for a historic holiday, they’ll get to showcase their music in a historic East Tennessee building.
“Four Leaf Peat's performances are marked by a keen sense of the tradition, mixed with just the right amount of influence from the rich musical history of East Tennessee,” the event’s Facebook page said.
Tickets range in price, but you can check them out here.