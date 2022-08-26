If you are brand new to Knoxville, or even a long-time local, it can be hard to find something to do in the city. With so much to do, the choices can be overwhelming.
Knoxville is a vibrant town offering many exciting experiences, from exploring the beautiful, mountainous skyline to a bustling farmer’s market in the heart of its city. Whatever intrigues you — whether it be a unique take on sports like the brand-new Top Golf or the Gravity Ropes course at Main Event — Knoxville has something to offer you.
Here are five of the best things you can do in Knoxville right now.
Main Event
This is the perfect place to go if you are looking for variety. Main Event has some of the most fun attractions in one place, just off of Kingston Pike. At the front is the game floor, with classics like Pacman and DonkeyKong, but also featuring some exciting newer games like Star Wars Battle Pod and Dance Dance Revolution. Right on top of the game floor is the Gravity Ropes obstacle course if you’re into something a little more daring. Behind the game floor is laser tag, right next to the bowling lanes. When you feel tired of all the gaming and bowling, you can grab something to eat — or drink, for those of you 21 and up — at the sports bar.
Top Golf
Brand new to Knoxville is the exciting Top Golf. It is a modern new take on the golf game — and fun for everyone. You do not have to be a golf professional to have fun at Top Golf — just go, do your best and have fun. Do not worry about keeping score because the microchipped golf balls keep score for you. Reservations or walk-ins are accepted.
Market Square
In the middle of downtown Knoxville is Market Square, a collection of some of the best shops and restaurants Knoxville has to offer. With shops like Mast General and Fizz, and restaurants like Cafe 4 and Tupelo Honey, it is a great place to visit any day of the year. However, the stage at the forefront makes it a fantastic venue for the events it hosts, like jazz concerts in the square and Friday Art Walk starting Sept. 2. Check out https://www.downtownknoxville.org/events/ to see the events. Be sure to visit the square on a Saturday to support local farmers in the Square. When you need to take a break from the great food and shopping, feel free to take a brief walk through the garden.
Ijams Nature Center
Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center. It is a beautiful park with 10 miles of trails. The park is just right off from the city in South Knoxville, but you would not know it from being there. Ijams also offers bikes and canoe rentals. This is a great place to go if you, or your dog, are needing a nature walk to clear your head, as well as a change of scenery — and what beautiful scenery it is.
Cinnebarre
A twist on the classic movie theater experience, Cinnebarre combines going to a restaurant and seeing the latest movies. While sitting in a pleather, reclining seat, a waiter will take your order during the previews. Refills on candy, popcorn and drinks are served in the bar in the lobby. Make sure to get there on time because they stop taking orders 10 minutes after the official start time of the movie, that way you do not have to hear whispers or watch people walk in front of the screen during the show. The best part: free refills on movie theater popcorn.