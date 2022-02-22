As Tennesseans, we are surrounded by The Great Smoky Mountains and a variety of nature centers. With severe signs of climate change, air pollution and ozone layer depletion, it is crucial that we make efforts towards preserving the environment as a community.
These local green initiatives are continuously striving to make a change in our environmental activism and protect Mother Nature.
Three Cubed
Three Cubed performs crucial research into environmental, social and economic sustainability initiatives. They provide educational programs to inspire community members to become more involved in the betterment of the future. Some of their most recent projects include the “Tennessee Valley Authority Home Uplift Initiative Non-Energy Impact Study” and “Wx Rx: Connecting Healthcare (Rx) with Weatherization (Wx).”
Three Cubed has many upcoming programs and published informational articles available for viewing on their website.
Southern Alliance For Clean Energy
This non-profit organization has served as a local voice for equitable energy sources since 1985. Their main focuses include climate, solar, wind, clean transportation, energy efficiency, offshore drilling and nuclear.
The organization’s website includes many informative energy-based articles and resources in the Southeast, as well as information about how interested individuals can get involved.
Sunrise Movement
With the slogan “We Are The Climate Revolution,” the Sunrise Movement is a youth movement striving to fight climate change and elect leaders who have the wellbeing of their citizens in mind. Although it is a national organization, there are events across the country — often around the East Tennessee Area.
For more information about upcoming events and campaigns, visit their website.
Build For Bees
Founded by Maryville College freshman Emily Huffstetler, Build For Bees uses recycled materials to house mason bees, which are extremely important in pollination. This non-profit also works to educate community members about species conservation.
They host free mason bee house workshops, mason bee house installation and printable books for kids on their website.
Statewide Organizing For Community eMpowerment
This organization is deeply integrated with the Knoxville community, with 50 years of collective environmental action initiatives.
Not only do they work for environmental justice, but they also fight for social and economic rights for all. Recent SOCM events include a field trip to view composting operations in Sevierville and participation in the Tennessee Valley Energy Democracy Movement.
For more information, or to get involved, visit the SOCM website.
Students Promoting Environmental Action In Knoxville
This University of Tennessee club, also known as S.P.E.A.K., aims to increase environmental awareness in the Knoxville community and develop solutions to both local and national issues. Each semester the club comes together for weekly garden days, stream cleanups and anywhere else where environmental action is needed.
This is a great option for students who are interested in becoming more involved in environmental activism and sustainability but don’t quite know where to start.