If you are a lover of hiking, Knoxville is the place to be. With its close proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains, there are endless possibilities for adventurous nature activities.
Although it can be difficult to find the motivation to get out in the freezing weather, there are many trails that can be more enjoyable in the winter months.
Alum Cave Trail to Mount LeConte
The Alum Cave Trail to Mt. LeConte is one of the farthest drives on the list at about an hour and a half away from Knoxville, but it is so worth it! With its beautiful views, rentable summit-top lodge and occasional supply llamas, this 10.9 mile round trip trail is a perfect destination for winter hikes.
If you are a newer hiker, or if you simply prefer a shorter trek, you can hike to the Alum Cave Bluffs, which is only 4.6 miles round trip.
Charlies Bunion
Charlies Bunion is located in Newfound Gap, which is about an hour's drive from Knoxville. This trail is 8.1 miles roundtrip across a stretch of the Appalachian Trail. The total elevation gain is 1,640 feet, allowing for a rewardingly beautiful view of Mount Kephart, Mount Guyot and Mt. LeConte.
Sharp’s Ridge Memorial Park
This historical trail was dedicated to the Veterans of Knox County in 1953, and it is perfect for beginning hikers who do not wish to travel far for a day in nature. It is only 13 minutes from The University of Tennessee and offers a scenic overlook of Knoxville throughout the 3.6 mile loop.
While this is a great choice for a nearby winter hike, this trail is mostly known for its variety of migrant songbirds that are viewable in the spring.
Ijams River Trail
If you have been in Knoxville for a while, you have most likely heard of Ijams Nature Center. It is one of the most popular nearby nature attractions because of its proximity to the city, as well as its variety of over 20 hiking trails.
The Ijams River Trail is 1.5 miles and takes you through a boardwalk that runs along the Tennessee River. The boardwalk includes many seating areas, so you can take a break to relax and enjoy the view.
Rock Bridge Trail via Imerys Trail
Also located in Knoxville, the Rock Bridge Trail via Imerys Trail is a 1.1 mile loop that features a lakeside view. This trail has an extremely relaxing atmosphere and is moderately easy for a simple afternoon walk.
The Rock Bridge Trail via Imerys Trail allows dogs, so you can definitely bring your furry friend along to get some exercise too!
While these hikes can make for breathtaking experiences in nature, they can quickly become dangerous without proper preparation, so make sure to be safe and wear well-treaded shoes to avoid slippery weather conditions, especially during the winter season.