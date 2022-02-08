Valentine’s Day is not the same without flowers. This Feb. 14 holiday is just around the corner, and it is time to start buying gifts for your loved ones if you haven’t already.
These floral shops are great options to help with finding the perfect flowers to give to your valentine, while actively supporting local businesses.
The Flower Pot
The Flower Pot is the oldest local Knoxville florist, serving the community since 1972. Located at 2314 N. Broadway St., they will be offering specially designed Valentine’s Day arrangements, which can be viewed on their website. During the holiday, they ask that customers place orders at least a day in advance.
The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For inquiries or to place an order, customers can call the store at 865-523-5121.
Always in Bloom, LLC
Located at 3727 Sutherland Ave., this family-owned business offers a variety of options, including some of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts, such as freshly made floral arrangements, stuffed animals and gift baskets.
Co-owners Leonard Palladino and Jenny Austin have been in the floral business for a combined total of 40 years and promise outstanding and professional service.
To view their selection, stop by between their hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the weekend. Or, you can visit their website to view and purchase floral arrangements online. For orders or more information, contact the store at 865-558-5769.
Cultivate Coffee and Flowers
Grab a cup of coffee and a fresh bouquet of flowers at this combination shop, located at 5221 N. Broadway St.
The mission of Cultivate Coffee and Flowers is to create a space of inspiration and conversation for the Knoxville community, while also supporting other local Knoxville foundations and creators including Raising A Voice, Allie Biddle, Sevier Blumen and more.
The coffee shop will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The flower shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to make an order, you can call the shop at 865-719-9334 or visit their website.
Wither and Bloom Designs
Owner Lauren Stovall’s love for flowers developed at a young age, and when this love resurfaced during her college years, she decided to pursue a career as a floral design specialist for another local Knoxville florist. After learning the processes and intricacies of the floral design world, Stovall decided to start her own business, resulting in the creation of Wither and Bloom Designs.
Although Wither and Bloom Designs is typically wedding-focused, the shop is offering petite floral arrangements in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Wither and Bloom Designs is located at 1154 McCalla Ave., and the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, or to place an order, visit the Wither and Bloom Designs website.