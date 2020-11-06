Getting into fitness is a treat. You’re learning new exercises, experimenting with different routines and generally improving yourself while enjoying the journey. But what if you’re are a complete beginner? What if you’ve never set foot in a gym, picked up a weight or did cardio in your life? Then the process carries extra considerations.
You may want to rush in and start getting the serious gain. That would be a mistake. Here are some guides to getting started as a complete beginner.
Start small, do bodyweight
If you’ve never exercised a day in your life, immediately walking up to the weight rack isn’t the way to go. Before you can tackle heavy weights, you have to build you mind muscle connection, You need to understand your body, the way it moves, the motions that target each muscle group and
Build up your base strength with bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, squats, and lunges. Maintain a small level of progress in this stage. If you knock out the same number of bodyweight exercises each time with no variation, you’re quickly going to stagnate. Push yourself each time. Once you understand your body, then move on to weights and the more complex stuff.
Fix your posture
Poor posture comes from weakness and tightness in postural muscles. These aren’t the kind of muscle you look at in the mirror and flex, so it they’re may not be the first thing coming to mind when beginners think “fitness.” However, your posture plays a large roll in workout quality.
Before you pick up a weight and get into the serious stuff, take note of your postural and mobility issues. Then take time to fix these issues before moving on. It may seem like a large time commitment, but you’re playing the long game. Working on these things now is infinitely better than fixing them when you’ve already built habits around them.
Make a schedule
If you want real progress, you can’t just exercise whenever you feel like it. Consistency is key. You get consistency with routine.
You want to create a simple workout plan. It needn’t be complex at this stage. Knocking out some bodyweight exercises each day and increasing those numbers over time is a great way to build your base. However, having that plan will set you up for better results in the future.
Otherwise, you’re left trying to motivate yourself each day through raw willpower. Willpower can’t sustain you through a lifetime. Even if it could, it’s mentally draining and you still shouldn’t rely it.
Work on your nutrition
You lift and run as much as you want. It won’t get you far if you’re eating unhealthily. You can’t separate exercise and nutrition if you want results.
If you’re not eating enough protein, you won’t make muscle gain. If you’re not eating enough carbs and fats, you won’t have as much energy. Not getting your vitamins and nutrients? That’ll leave you weaker than you otherwise could be.
Some foods are simply healthier than others. Whole grains, vegetables, fresh fruits, mean and plant-based proteins—all of these will outperform artificial foods and flavors any day. You don’t have to switch everything immediately. However, you need to start sometime. Otherwise, you’re setting yourself up for failure.