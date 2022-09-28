On Monday, a lawsuit was filed in Memphis on behalf of several unnamed victims alleging that two cheer athletes were sexually abused by Knoxville Premier cheer coach and former UT cheerleader Dominick “Nick” Frizzell.
Frizzell was a member of the UT Spirit Program, but his membership has been revoked following the allegations.
“He was suspended from participation in all spirit activities on Sept. 16 and was formally dismissed from the program on Sept. 27,” Tom Satkowiak, UT associate athletics director of communications said in the WBIR interview.
Premier Manager Susan Traylor was also identified as a defendant for her neglectful management of those who work with the young athletes.
The allegations are just a fraction of the ongoing scandal within defendant companies Varsity Brands LLC, Varsity Spirit LLC, Varsity Brands Holding Company Inc., U.S. All Star Federation, Bain Capital LP, Jeff Webb and Premier Athletics. Many of the gyms have multiple locations in East Tennessee and throughout the southeast.
In a statement outside the Memphis courthouse on Tuesday morning, attorneys claimed that company leaders had let their young students down.
In an interview for WBIR, Strom Law Firm Attorney Alexandra Benevento elaborated on the gyms' neglectful handling of the situation.
“All the while this was going on, Nick Frizzell was in and out of this gym, hosting cheer camps around children while Premier knew about the reports of sexual misconduct and grotesque sexual abuse of children,” Benevento said.
The lawsuit claims that Frizzell used his position to exploit his students into performing sexual acts, including sending and receiving nude photos and receiving oral sex from both victims. One of the victims was identified as being a minor from the Knox County area.
Knoxville criminal defense attorney Don Bosch will represent Frizzell. He has not made a comment at this time.
This is a developing story.
