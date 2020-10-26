For the past 12 years, the Knoxville Horror Film Festival has been a staple for film fans and horror hounds in the Knoxville area. Festival founders William Mahaffey and Nick Huinker have spent each year for more than a decade going through short films, feature films and more to try and decide what to show at the festival but 2020 has been a bit different.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo was unsure if the festival could even continue at all. On an interview during last Tuesday’s “Rocky Top Round Up” radio show, Mahaffey shared some of the difficulties the KHFF team had going into the 2020 festival.
“When the pandemic first began, we were unsure if we could even have (Knoxville Horror Film Festival) this year,” Mahaffey said. “In years past, however, we’ve always considered doing something at the drive-in, but it’s never panned out. With the way things are this year, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to revisit that idea.”
Though KHFF usually takes place at a Regal Cinemas Theater and Central Cinema, 2020 officially made the move to the Parkway Drive-in in Maryville, with some short films being shown at The Bird & The Book and Central Cinema throughout the weekend.
Though the festival usually shows a large number of brand-new feature films and short films, submissions were much lower this year due. To supplement this, the main film block at the Parkway Drive-in consisted mainly of classic horror films with a few new short and feature films thrown in.
Friday night consisted of 1987’s “Evil Dead 2,” the Southeastern US premiere of “The Stylist” and 1982’s “Pieces.” Alongside the feature films, short films “Death Walks on Nitrate,” “Circle of Stone,” “The Three Men You Meet at Night” and “Sonrisas” were also shown.
Saturday night featured 1985’s “Return of the Living Dead” and “Demons,” as well as 1983/2020’s newly finished “Grizzly II: Revenge.” Short films “Golem” and “Numerus Duo” were also shown.
Saturday night also featured the festival’s signature short film making competition, the “Grindhouse Grind-Out,” which showcased 12 local filmmakers’ short films. The filmmakers were given two weeks to create their films, with themes such as “Propaganda Film,” “Weedsplotation” and “Masksploitation.”
The festival filled the Parkway Drive-in not only with horror fans hungry to see some films on the big screen, but also with a number of local vendors selling horror Blu-Rays, DVDs, VHS, memorabilia and posters. One of these vendors, John Smart from The Dungeon in Maryville, shared his love for horror as a whole.
“(Horror) has been my whole life… it means everything to me,” Smart said. “Ever since I saw ‘Dawn of the Dead’ in 85’, I’ve been hooked. It’s sick, it’s twisted and, I don’t know why, but I love it.”
Even though it began pouring rain on Saturday night halfway through “Demons,” almost all of the dedicated horror hounds at the festival rushed into their cars and stuck around for the rest of the night.
Things wrapped up for KHFF 2020 on Sunday at Central Cinema. Though the main event at the drive-in had ended, anyone with a weekend pass to the festival was treated to the “Tennessee Terrors” short film block, an encore of the 2020 “Grind-Out,” and two showings of 2020’s “Possessors.”
Though things might not have gone as initially planned for the 12th annual Knoxville Horror Film Festival, festival organizers still considered 2020 to be a success, telling the crowd on Saturday night that it might have been, “the best festival yet.”
For more info about the 2020 Knoxville Horror Film Festival or for updates about KHFF 2021, you can go to the festival’s website or follow them on social media.