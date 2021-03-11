At a media briefing on Thursday, Charity Menefee, director of communicable disease and emergency preparedness at the Knox County Health Department, reported that the county was leading metro counties in the state for percentage of population that has received two doses of COVID vaccine.
The county has now administered over 120,000 doses of vaccine and almost 17% of the population has received at least one dose.
“Knox County continues to lead the big four metro counties in the percent of populations who’s fully vaccinated,” Menefee said. “That’s something to be proud of and it’s a testament to the great partnerships between Knox County Health Department, hospitals, and our other medical providers across the county.”
Knox County is currently vaccinating through phase 1c, which includes those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions, as well as all residents 65 and older. Menfee said that the demand for vaccine continues to outpace supply and will for a while longer.
“It’s gonna be a few more weeks or months, but I think the encouraging news is that everything we’re hearing is that the supply of vaccine is going to continue to grow ... and that we will be able to work through that list at a faster rate,” Menfee said.
The Health Department is actively working through its waitlist, which includes thousands of names, calling patients to let them know when they can come in to get their shot. Menefee encouraged those on the wait list to look out for calls from the Health Department and to inform the Health Department if they no longer need the vaccine.
Menefee shared that, due to clerical changes at the state level, the county recently became aware of 44 additional deaths that went unreported between December and February.
“We recently became aware of a process change in the state that resulted in us not being directly notified of some COVID related deaths in Knox County that occurred over the previous months,” Menefee said. “We want to be clear that this is not unique to Knox County ... this is something that occurred in other metro regions in the state.”
Though the numbers of active cases and hospitalizations are trending downwards, there are still 1,063 active cases in the county and 40 hospitalizations. Menefee encouraged Knoxvillians to keep following the Health Department’s 5 Core Actions of social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, cleaning surfaces and staying home when sick.
“Just like a marathon runner doesn’t stop in the 24th mile, we can’t stop practicing these tried and true measures when we’ve come this far,” Menefee said.
To find out more information on vaccine availability and COVID data, visit the Health Department’s website or the VaccineFinder website.