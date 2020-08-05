The Knox County Board of Health held their weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon to talk about ongoing COVID-19 regulations in Knox County, such as face coverings and the state of bars and restaurants.
Held virtually over Zoom and streamed to the public, Mayor Glenn Jacobs was present at this meeting, as well as Knox County residents who were given the opportunity to speak during the public forum.
After a call to order and a brief roll call, the board opened up a public forum, which allowed for 13 members of the public to comment to the board through Zoom for three minutes.
As the public spoke, different opinions were shared as to the course of action regarding COVID-19 regulations. These residents included citizens wanting to share their opinions and small business owners, as well as mental health workers and a physician.
One of these small business owners was Chuck Ward, the owner of the Cotton-Eyed Joe, who expressed his concerns over the economic successes of small businesses during this time, when counties outside of Knox County do not enforce bar regulations.
“Our county needs the revenue that our residents will take elsewhere,” Ward said.
Over the public forum, some residents talked about the importance of wearing masks and regulating bars, while others discussed the negative impacts on the economy. It’s clear that like much of the country, Knox County citizens are divided in their opinions on the best way to handle COVID-19.
The Knox County Health Department then shared a benchmark presentation about the traffic light benchmark system regarding the numbers of COVID-19 cases, death rates, testing volume and healthcare system capabilities.
Dr. James Shamiyeh shared data from the previous week about correlations between hospitalizations as well as comparisons of Knox County data to that of other counties across Tennessee.
Next, the board reviewed the Knox County face covering regulation and if weekly updates on the progress of the regulations are necessary. Shamiyeh expressed hope about the mask mandate.
“I’d just like to give a word of encouragement. … I would be more anxious than I am about school starting if we weren’t starting to see the growth rate decrease. … I really in my heart sense that it’s doing something,” Shamiyeh said.
Discussion was then opened regarding bars, review of regulation and timing of bar closures. Dr. Patrick O’Brien proposed a 10 p.m. curfew for closing bars rather than closing them completely.
“We have been thankfully not finding clusters of cases in bars and restaurants, and we want to keep people cognizant of the issue,” O’Brien said.
Unfortunately, it’s difficult to categorize some establishments as bars versus as restaurants because of the slight difference in alcohol revenue between the two, which causes more confusion in terms of regulation. Therefore, Maria Hurt proposed a 10 p.m. alcohol curfew for any establishment that serves alcohol, including restaurants.
The board approved the 10 p.m. curfew for bars.
The last action the Board of Health took was to agree for a public forum held monthly rather than weekly, as well as encouraging emails from the public.