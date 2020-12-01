Katamari Damacy is an incredibly unique and special game. Originally released in 2004 on PlayStation 2, it gained worldwide attention for its distinctly Japanese tone, wacky premise and unique gameplay. Almost 10 years have passed since the last mainline game in the series released, however, leaving many hungry for more Katamari madness.
The original PS2 game was remastered in beautiful HD back in 2018 on PC and Nintendo Switch in Katamari Damacy Reroll. Though this satisfied some, it left those with only PlayStation 4 or Xbox One out of the picture.
Now, two years later, the Reroll has finally made its way to these consoles, just in time to be enjoyed on next gen. through backwards compatibility. To absolutely no one’s surprise, it completely holds up.
Katamari Damacy Reroll sees the King of All Cosmos going on a drunken binge and completely destroying all the stars in the sky, as well as Earth’s moon. Seeing as how the universe can’t exist without any stars, he enlists his son, the Prince, to help rebuild the stars.
Using a ball known as a “Katamari,” the prince rolls around Earth picking up everything in his path. The King then uses the Katamari to rebuild the stars and moon, hoping to return the universe to normalcy.
This premise is just about as insane as it gets. Everything about Katamari Damacy Reroll screams “Japanese,” from its humor to its soundtrack. The game is over-the-top in all the right ways, leading to many laugh out loud moments. Some of these come from the outrageous stuff the King says to the Prince, but many come from the pure zaniness of gameplay.
Katamari Damacy Reroll is a game that is, in all honesty, near perfect. Its simple premise (roll up — everything— ) makes it easy to pick up, but its unique control scheme and timed levels make it hard to master. Once you get down the controls, however, it becomes incredibly addicting and hard to put down.
Most levels in Reroll see the Prince trying to get his Katamari to a certain size within a time limit. Others, however, have more specific, and absurd, objectives. For instance, one level sees the Prince collecting as many “maidens” as possible to “bring more prettiness to the sky.” Another sees the Prince rebuilding the Taurus constellation by picking up the biggest cow he can find in a level full of cows. These challenge levels help keep players on their toes and keep the game from getting too repetitive.
This game is a prefect de-stresser. Though it may be intimidating to new players, longtime fans will have little trouble completing Reroll’s objectives. This means most of players’ time with the game will be spent simply trying to roll up as much as possible before time in each level runs out, which is more relaxing than it might sound. Seeing as how Reroll doesn’t normally require too much focus or brainpower, it is perfect for playing while listening to podcasts or chill nights with friends.
Katamari Damacy Reroll’s best aspect might just be its soundtrack. Each of the game’s songs are absolutely amazing and will get stuck in your head within seconds. Even if you don’t see yourself picking up Reroll any time soon, you owe it to yourself to listen to the soundtrack as it just might be one of the best ones in all of gaming.
Reroll is an amazing remaster of the 2004 original. The game looks absolutely beautiful in HD and plays smoothly as well. If you’ve ever considered hopping into the Katamari franchise, Reroll is the perfect place to start. Luckily, with this most recent release, you can now play it on just about any of the most recent consoles.
The only issue one could really take with Katamari Damacy Reroll is its length. If you really want to, you could probably blow through Reroll in just under two hours. Reroll is best experienced, however, if you take your time with it, so rushing through it like this isn’t recommended.
Katamari Damacy Reroll on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is just as wonderful as every other port of the game. With some of the most satisfying gameplay and one of the best soundtracks in gaming, Reroll is a must play for anyone who is a fan of Japanese culture or Japanese styled games.
Review code provided by Bandai Namco. Game reviewed on an Xbox Series S.
5/5 Torches