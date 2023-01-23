While life on campus slumped into hibernation over winter break, the world kept spinning and headlines got zanier as 2022 drew to a close.
2022 may well go down as one of the most iconic – and chaotic – years in living memory. The world lost several important figures in politics and media, including Queen Elizabeth II and famous broadcaster Barbara Walters. Headlines were dominated by conflict, with the war in Ukraine and worldwide political strife as constant companions on screens around the world.
2023 is still only in its infancy, but the tumultuous energy of 2022 has certainly bled into the new year. It remains to be seen if this year might outshine the last.
Speaker of the House race
One of the first major events to grip the nation’s attention this year was the Speaker of the House election in early January. In November of 2022, Nancy Pelosi announced she would be stepping down from the role, as well as surrendering leadership of House Democrats in order to allow a new generation of leaders to take her place. While Democrats rallied around House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Republicans were divided. While the majority of the GOP supported California Republican Kevin McCarthy, a group of far-right representatives held the process hostage as they refused to back McCarthy.
After 15 grueling rounds of voting, McCarthy was able to secure the necessary 218 votes. He was able to do so after several rounds of negotiations with his detractors, which ultimately saw all but six Republicans casting their votes for him.
This election was the first time in a century where a Speaker was not elected on the first round of voting and constituted the highest number of voting rounds since the Civil War. McCarthy previously ran for the seat in 2015 to succeed retiring House Speaker John Boehner, but he was defeated by Paul Ryan.
New laws in Tennessee
The new year means new laws across the country, and Tennessee is no exception. Several pieces of legislation passed earlier in 2022 went into effect on Jan. 1. This includes creating a program to help youth in foster care transition out of state custody as they read adulthood, as well as a law requiring services to allow customers to easily cancel subscriptions online without additional steps.
Another key policy change is the implementation of “Dallas’ Law,” which raises the training standards for armed and unarmed civilian security guards employed at establishments that serve alcohol. It would also punish businesses that employ security without proper licensure. The law is named after Dallas Barrett, a young man who died after an altercation with unlicensed security guards at a Nashville bar.
COVID-19 restrictions relaxed worldwide as new variant looms in the horizon
Governments around the world are considering further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions even as experts warn of the rise of new variants. China has unceremoniously dropped its “zero COVID” policy as rates of infection and deaths surge in the country. Japan, notorious for its strict approach to combating the virus, is considering downgrading the disease’s threat classification to on-par with the seasonal flu.
The COVID-19 situation remains stable in the U.S. with no indication of worsening to 2020 levels. However, there is a new variant known as “Kraken” making its rounds, accounting for nearly half of all new cases in the country. Although it is the most infectious variant seen thus far, the Center for Disease Control says there is no evidence it causes a more severe infection. Current vaccinations and booster shots remain effective against this variant.
Mass layoffs in the tech and media industries
It has been a brutal couple of months for the tech industry as several large companies have recently announced mass layoffs and job cuts. Alphabet, the parent company of search engine Google, is eliminating some 12,000 jobs, which constitutes 6% of its entire workforce. Tech giant Microsoft will lay off 10,000 of its employees, and Amazon will be going forward with the 18,000 job cuts it announced back in November.
Many of these layoffs are due to companies’ hiring practices during the pandemic, which saw them rapidly taking on more employees to keep up with the increase in tech usage. In the uncertain economic climate of 2023, with growth stalled by inflation and change in consumers’ habits, these companies found their large workforces unsustainable.
"Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to staff that was posted online.
President Biden investigated over mishandled classified documents
President Joe Biden is currently under investigation after the discovery of several inappropriately-stored classified documents dating back to his time as vice president. The documents were discovered in his former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington D.C. and at his private residence in Delaware. Although the documents were initially uncovered in November, the Biden administration chose not to publicize the findings until the new year.
The investigation has drawn parallels to the probe into former president Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of hundreds of classified documents found at his Florida residence. While Trump and his team have been reluctant to cooperate with authorities, Biden’s team voluntarily notified the National Archives and the Justice Department and the documents were quickly secured.
