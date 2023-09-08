Knoxville Ice Bears owner and general manager Mike Murray spends his Monday nights speaking with fraternities and sororities at Tennessee. It is one of many efforts Murray is using to get students to Ice Bears games.
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum – where the Ice Bears play – sits just over a mile from UT’s Ayres Hall. The students are a fan base that Murray wants to continue to try and get to hockey games.
“We've not changed the look of our brand, but it's anytime you see that logo,” Murray said. “We also have a thing where if you have a group of 12 or more that come to a game, everybody in the, in the group gets a free $25 worth Ice Bear hat. So you get that logo going all downtown through the bars and all over the place.”
Murray can feel the excitement from students when he speaks about the Ice Bears on campus. The Ice Bears have been successful on the ice and in their attendance numbers.
The 2022-23 season was the most successful for the Ice Bears in terms of average attendance. They averaged 4,269 fans per game last season, filling most of their 6,500-person arena.
Murray hopes for the attendance numbers to continue to grow, and tapping into the student fans is one way to do that.
“We love to see students come to our games,” Murray said. “Their tickets are only $10 and I think the beer's more expensive than the ticket price and we don't have any control of that because it's a city building. … Seeing the students come, it's great because it's obvious this is a great sports town and there are a lot of people, a lot of students here that are from the North that already know hockey.”
“I'm in the entertainment business”
Hockey is just a small part of what Murray and the Ice Bears do. Weiner dog races, dinosaur suits and Star Wars night are all some themes that the Ice Bears put on.
This year, the Ice Bears are adding Corgi races to the short-legged dog races. The end goal is to get people in the building for entertainment, and then teach them about hockey.
“It's not about professional hockey, it's about entertainment,” Murray said. “People around this town have opportunities for disposable income as a family, and where do you go on a Friday night? Our marketing teams, we target kids that target the moms that make the decisions in the household and then the dad calls and says, ‘What are we gonna do this weekend?’ Well, if we made it fun and entertaining for the kids and the moms, then the dad's just gonna go along with it.”
The entertainment gets fans into the door. After that, Murray hopes the appeal of watching hockey live, and learning the game, will keep fans returning.
Hockey was ingrained in Murray from a young age. From Canada, Murray was able to skate to school in the winter. The Southern United States doesn’t have that luxury and approached hockey in a very different way than Murray did.
That’s where the education part comes in.
“Just getting them to the game for the first time,” Murray said. “You get someone to the game for the first time live, they're gonna be hooked, pretty confident of it. But what you do with them when you get them there, that's the big deal. How do you educate them? So they want to come back and bring a group to share the same experience that they had. That's always a challenge, but it's fun to do.”
Part of the battle for Murray trying to grow the game in Knoxville is just getting sticks in the hands of kids. The Ice Bears often have kids’ areas where they give sticks to kids and let them play.
It is a little harder to get a kid involved in hockey in East Tennessee compared to a sport like football. Nevertheless, Murray hopes to continue growing the game.
“Getting a hockey stick in a kid's hand is pretty paramount,” Murray said. “That's why we have a kid zone, kids that have never held a hockey stick before, they get to do it. And then it’s kind of like going to Disney World where you ride the ride and then you go through the store and there's many sticks to buy and then they go home with one. So, it's always in their house and they think about the Ice Bears.”
Leading the Ice Bears
Murray was drafted at 17 years old by the New York Islanders in 1984. He is the youngest draft choice to date.
After a long and successful career, Murray ended up playing for the then-Knoxville Cherokees in the East Coast Hockey League. He fell in love with the city and decided to return to East Tennessee when his career was over.
In 2005, he decided to buy into the Ice Bears to help keep hockey in Knoxville.
“Lo and behold, like six months later, I ended up being an owner and taking over the whole thing,” Murray said. “So it just kind of evolved. I always knew I kind of wanted to be in hockey. It just happened a lot faster than I thought.”
Since Murray bought into the Ice Bears, the team has won five regular-season titles and four playoff championships, both marks lead the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).
No matter the result on the ice, Murray tries to make the work environment friendly for his team.
“Having a great staff that really supports the product and what we do and is confident to walk around town and be proud to say that you work for the Ice Bears,” Murray said. “All those things, and just to make it fun to come to work every day. I know sometimes when I played on teams that weren't doing so well, it wasn't so great to go to work every day. I try to make it fun for our staff and our players.”
Murray finished up his business degree following his playing career, but he thought he would pursue work in golf. That soon changed, but he never realized how much he would use the business skills he picked up.
Audits pop up, and things that Murray couldn’t have expected. When he was a player, he never had to worry about who was paying for the bus. That’s his job now.
“You think you're going into work with one day with a list of this, and then all of a sudden you get a curveball that kind of throws you out of nowhere,” Murray said. “Dealing with player injuries and workers' comp and all that fun stuff because that stuff you don't see behind the scenes. You just try to put a face on and get through it. We're not the only sports team that has to deal with stuff like that. It's just mentally how you compartmentalize all that stuff I've had to learn how to do.”
The quest for a new arena
Murray traveled to Clarksville, Tennessee to watch the opening of the new Ford Ice Center. The multipurpose arena opened along with the F&M Bank Arena.
The arena was almost exactly what Murrary had been asking Knoxville for. He took a video and sent it to Knoxville officials.
“I just get so frustrated when I know that we have the support for a brand new building,” Murray said. “We have banners hanging in our old one that we've earned and are very proud of. It's tough because they're about to put a brand new baseball stadium downtown about a mile from where we are. I don't know why they couldn't have included a brand-new multi-use facility.”
The Civic Auditorium and Coliseum was opened in 1961 and was not meant to be used for hockey. In fact, the ice is 15 feet shorter than the regulation size. It makes for a unique playstyle but also adds to the need for a new arena.
The lack of investment in hockey is foreign to Murray, who is used to the culture around hockey in Canada. When you turn on the TV in Canada, all you see is hockey.
“I do get a little irritated sometimes when only certain sports stations pick us up,” Murray said. “I'm not talking about UT so much. ... When we put the effort in that we do from the staff to the team, to the players, to we have 5,000 people in a building and one TV camera, and then I go home and watch the news and the other two TV cameras are at a high school basketball game with 40 people there.”
On the ice
The product on the ice is improving from a tough 2022-23 season. Brent Clarke is entering his second season as head coach of the Ice Bears. The season before Clarke got to Knoxville, the Ice Bears won a record amount of games. The team got “pushed around” in the playoffs and faced early elimination.
Clarke’s first season finished 32-22-1 and fifth in the SPHL.
“Brent came in and we led the league in penalty minutes, which went from one to another,” Murray said. “It's great entertainment. It's great to be tough, but going into the playoffs you got to dial that back and play disciplined in the championships. I was a part of teams, discipline won out, so we just couldn't dial it back last year.”
The discipline is a culture shift, Murray said. It begins with the staff and trickles down. The season ended with several Ice Bears players suspended along with Clarke.
The season came to an end after a 2-0 series loss to Havoc. With several depth pieces and some discipline picked up over the offseason, 2023-24 poses to be a good season for the Ice Bears.
“We didn't know how to reel it in and because we've been doing it all season where we dictated the toughness and then the skill came and then we tried to play tough and it just didn't work,” Murray said. “We had a bench-clearing brawl on the road and guys got kicked out and my coach got kicked out. So I had to coach a couple games. That's pretty bad. That can't happen this year, if we're going to be successful.”
