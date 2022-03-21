It seems everywhere you go in Knoxville nowadays buildings are being torn down and new ones built up left and right.
Last year, a strip mall on Cumberland Avenue that included Jason’s Deli and Subway was bought out and torn down to make room for even more student apartments. If you go across the river to South Knoxville, the green space by Suttree Landing Park is under construction to become more apartment buildings. In preparation for the construction of the new Smokies stadium, the former Lay Meat Packing Plant in the Old City was torn down.
While brand new buildings are everywhere you look, Knoxville has also been investing in maintaining the integrity of several buildings that have a deep history. Here are just a few examples of historic spaces in Knoxville that are still serving a purpose today.
Andrew Johnson Building
Decades after one of three Tennessean Presidents of the United States became the first president to be impeached, Andrew Johnson remained a controversial figure in Knoxville during his political career and at the time of his death.
According to the Knoxville History Project though, decades later, he became a bit of a point of pride for citizens. Thus, a new hotel was named in his honor in 1929. The Andrew Johnson Hotel was a popular destination and hosted famous guests including Amelia Earhart, Duke Ellington and Tennessee Williams, but it closed in the 1980s.
Currently, the building is home to Knox County Schools offices. After years of trying to return it to its roots, plans are underway to renovate and turn it into a hotel and music venue.
Bijou Theatre
Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre has perhaps one of the most complex histories of any building in Knoxville. It opened as a hotel in 1801, then became the Lamar House in 1857 and eventually operated as a hospital for Confederate soldiers during the Civil War. In the early 20th century, it began operating as a theater and was the only one to admit Black people — even then, they were only allowed in the gallery.
When the Tennessee Theatre began initial construction, they bought out the Bijou and then sold it quickly, stipulating that it could not house any theatrical productions for at least five years. By 1928, it been used as a used car lot, a fruit stand and home to one of the South’s first Chinese-American restaurants. Once it began playing movies, it was also a site for civil rights protests and discriminated against the Black population.
Since then, the theater has closed and reopened multiple times. With significant community efforts and fundraising, it was able to be fully financed and reopened in 2005 and has been going strong ever since. With such a dark and eventful past, it may not surprise you that it is rumored to be haunted.
Cal Johnson Building
Cal Johnson was an incredibly wealthy Black businessman in Knoxville, but he was born into slavery. After his emancipation following his father’s death, he got into real estate and horse racing. He became known as one of Knoxville’s most successful entrepreneurs.
According to the Knoxville History Project, the building probably “had a reputation as an incubator for businesses that grew too large to fit in it.” Recently, the downtown building was renovated into modern apartments. Unlike the apartments popping up everywhere else in Knoxville though, these residential units are loaded with history and the signs of a self-made Black millionaire.
Phoenix Building
The historic Phoenix Building located on Gay Street “lives up to its name,” in the words of the Knox Heritage, as it has survived two disastrous fires. The building has been home to Cullen & Newman Queensware Wholesalers, Fowlers Furniture and many other businesses.
In 2016, the building became Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain, operating as both a drug store and an old-fashioned ice cream parlor. Their website says “the timeless marriage of prescriptions, sundries, ice cream and soda puts downtown Knoxville one step closer to a walkable, self-sustaining community.” The building is also home to other businesses like Prestige Cleaners and Covenant Health, just to name a few.
This is a non-exhaustive list of historic buildings in Knoxville that are still serving the community today. You can visit Knox Heritage for more information on Knoxville’s historical landmarks.