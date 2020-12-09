Recently, the viral app TikTok made an internet sensation out of a rock created by a meteorite impact: moldavite.
Videos on the app professing the crystal’s intense powers made moldavite into a hot commodity among young audiences, and #moldavite has more than 47.3 million views on TikTok.
Linda Bonds, the owner of Stones of Spirit rock shop in Knoxville, Tennessee, wasn’t aware of the TikTok sensation but said that many people have ventured into the shop in search of the crystal.
“Right now they’re driving me crazy for moldavite. … They’re all wanting it,” Bonds said. “They don’t know really why they want it, or maybe that video that I didn’t see is the reason why.”
The rock is on the more expensive side — a small stone is about $20 and a pendant necklace is around $40 — but that hasn’t stopped customers from buying up Bonds’ stock.
The moldavite trend, however, is just one glimpse into a larger American movement toward New Age practices, such as astrology and psychic powers. According to the Pew Research Center, 42% of Americans believe that spiritual energy can be harnessed from physical objects such as crystals. Younger Americans in particular are leaving organized religion in favor of New Age practices, which often differ from Western organized religions in the sense that they are more focused on personal spirituality and often don't involve worshipping a particular god.
Although these beliefs have recently become more common in the Western world, crystals have been used in various practices throughout the world since ancient times.
Stones of Spirit is packed with a variety of colorful crystals, some of staggering proportions, with origins from Brazil to outer space. The crystals occupy the grand majority of walking space in the small store near West Hills, resting in clusters on the floor and atop layers of shelving.
Many customers use crystals for healing or feel their energies, Bonds explained. Particular stones have specific purposes; the multi-colored fluorite, for instance, increases focus and calm, while the dark-purple lepidolite aids depression and anxiety, Bonds said.
“Crystals emit energy, and energy for many people is healing, different types of energy. It’s often been said that the healing of the future will be light and sound, and so the crystals, too, are emitting an energy,” Bonds said. “Now this is something that has been known for thousands of years, but it’s not always been talked about. It’s not always been, quote, ‘acceptable.’”
The presently popular moldavite is known for inducing dizziness. Stones of Spirit employee Di Anna Schlarb said that while she typically does not feel crystals’ energies, she experienced moldavite’s effects.
“I can’t touch a stone and feel it, but when I was drawn to moldavite I purchased a pendant and wore it, and driving home that evening I felt drunk,” Schlarb said. “I felt dizzy, and I didn’t know what was wrong with me because I was perfectly fine … I picked the pendant off my skin and immediately those symptoms went away.”
Bonds also does not feel crystals’ energies, she said, but cites her close proximity to the rocks as a contributing factor to her good health.
“I’m here every day. I am 70. I’m healthy. I’m feisty. They seem to be doing a good job with me,” Bonds said.
Behind the glimmering amethyst and quartz stones that line the shop walls is, of course, a more complicated mineral backstory.
Assistant professor of petrology and geochemistry at the University of Tennessee Nick Dygert explained how a crystal’s energy emerges from its composition at different phases.
“Every mineral has a specific thermodynamic energy associated within it in a system. ... That system has what we call components, so basically chemical constituents or elemental constituents that will arrange themselves in different types of crystals,” Dygert said.
However, Dygert explained that humans are not able to feel such energies.
“We use thermodynamics to describe these relationships and these energies, but it’s really only something that can be worked out in a lab,” Dygert said.
Likewise, Dygert asserted that there is no evidence that crystals possess healing powers, although minerals such as iodine and sodium chloride are essential to human life.
Moldavite’s composition in particular has no scientific reason to produce effects of dizziness, Dygert said.
“I think that the healing crystal industry is kind of built around the aesthetics of minerals. … There’s this whole industry built around the supposed properties that they have,” Dygert said. “Well, there's no scientific evidence to support most of those properties, but there's nothing wrong with, say, having a beautiful mineral specimen on your desk, like you would have some nice flowers or something like that.”
Scientifically-backed or not, the healing crystal industry retains its place in popular culture.