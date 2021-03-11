This month, Xbox Game Pass is coming out swinging with a range of exciting new titles, and we’re going to break down which ones you should put on your download queue. Whether you want epic fantasy RPG action, or you’re looking to get lost in space, here is this month’s Game Pass picks.
Jurassic World Evolution
There’s plenty of business management and city-building simulation games out there, but there is only one where you get to control a park full of dinosaurs: Jurassic World Evolution. Part of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Evolution gives the player the chance to build up their own park and decide which dinos get to be the main attraction.
Players will decide which dinosaurs to breed and manage them alongside the tourists that come to their park. Be careful though, as dinosaurs like the legendary T-Rex can break out of containment and begin to dine on your guests.
Decide the direction of your park and whether you focus on Entertainment, Science, or Security as your main lines of profit. The choice is ultimately yours in a world where life always finds a way.
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Return to the war-torn world of Ivalice in Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age. As civil war rages in Ivalice, you play as Vaan, a young man who fights to liberate his homeland. Join Vaan and his group of friends as they fight for the kingdom of Dalmasca.
This remaster of the hit JRPG comes with a variety of quality-of-life improvements. This includes an improved Zodiac jobs system, options between the old and orchestrated soundtracks and 60fps gameplay. This remaster also comes with New Game Plus and New Game Minus modes.
Killer Queen Black
This frantic, action platformer hits Game Pass with a bang. Up to eight players engage in all-out bee warfare as both teams must defend their hive. There are multiple ways to win: either sabotage the enemy teams hive by targeting their workers or take out the player-controlled queen.
This game combines last-second decisions, platforming, and strategic play to ensure that each match is an intense tug-of-war. Players can also play in local or private matches with friends.
Also, should you wish to hone your skills before taking on the multiplayer, players can train against challenging bot AI. For those looking for their next multiplayer conquest, consider giving this unusual arcade game a go.
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition
For those who want to take to the stars, consider hitching a ride with Elite Dangerous. This massive space simulation game is perfect for those looking to lose themselves in a huge and ever-expanding galaxy.
Piloting your own starship, you can take to the skies and carve out your own lifestyle drifting from one system to the next. The universe of Elite Dangerous is a perilous and ever-changing one. As governments and corporations wage war between each other, players get to decide who they side with and witness the constant shifting of power.
Decide how you want to make your mark on the galaxy. Whether you decide to be a bit of a space trucker by transporting goods, or decide to go full space pirate, you determine how you become one of the Elite. Also, you don’t have to go at it alone as Elite Dangerous feature a massive multiplayer mode where anybody can be friend or foe.
With constant updates, Elite Dangerous is a constantly evolving world that players can sink so many hours exploring its expanse.
Dirt 5
The famed, off-road arcade racer blazes a path onto Game Pass. Race on tracks of snow, mud, sand and more as you travel the world for nitro-fueled thrills. Expect to face extreme conditions as weather impacts the tracks you play on. Race under the gorgeous Northern Lights or take the competition to icy rivers.
With a revamped Career mode and a multitude of multiplayer modes to throw down in, racing fans will have plenty to chew on. If that’s not enough, Dirt 5 also comes optimized for Series X/S.
Owners of these new gen systems should take advantage of not just the best-looking racing game out there, but also the smoothest playing one. Play the game in either gorgeous 4K 60fps or get the smoothest experience possible with 120hz refresh rate. How you decide to embrace these next-gen features is up to you.