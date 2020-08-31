Knoxville is full of fantastic places to grab a bite to eat. No matter what kind of food is your favorite, chances are you can find it within walking distance of UT’s campus. Perhaps the favorite kind of food for just about every college student, however, is any food that’s free, something everyone can get all of September at Wings Over Knoxville.
Wings Over Knoxville is one of the newest locations of Wings Over, a restaurant chain specializing in, you guessed it, chicken wings. Wings Over Knoxville opened in Sept. 2019 to moderate success, quickly becoming a favorite of UT fans during game days. Seeing as how Wings Over Knoxville is open as late as 4 a.m. on weekends, it also became quite popular with college students leavings parties or staying up for a late night study session.
Of course, just like almost every business, Wings Over was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Wings Over Knoxville shutting down back in March. While it could have reopened months ago, the restaurant decided to hold back until they knew how to best protect their employees and customers from potential sickness.
“When it comes to reopening, the biggest issue is about how we can keep people safe,” Dan Leyva, Chief Wing Officer (CEO) of Wings Over, said. “We’ve modified our systems, we have new processes, we have different types of safety checklists … Now, we feel like we’re comfortable to reopen. The priority is that we’re able to do this in a safe way for our crew and all of our guests.”
Wings Over Knoxville is the last Wings Over location to reopen after all locations closed in March. Like many businesses, Wings Over Knoxville will only be open for take out and delivery, with their dining room hoping to reopen in the near future.
“We’re leaning into delivery right now. We want to keep everyone as safe as possible and be a safe member of the Knoxville community,” Connor Nolte, Marketing Manager for Wings Over, said.
Seeing as how September happens to be national chicken month, Wings Over Knoxville is taking the opportunity to give away chicken to all guests.
“When we saw it was national chicken month all of September, we knew we had to do something cool,” Leyva said. “We’re happy to be back and want people to be happy we’re back, so we’re giving away six free wings … we don’t serve tiny wings, so for most people, that’s a full meal.”
All of September, anyone ordering food from Wings Over Knoxville can use the promo code “Free6” to get six free chicken wings.
Wings Over Knoxville officially reopens on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.