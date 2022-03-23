The French Market Crêperie is an authentic crêpe restaurant in downtown Knoxville at 412 Clinch Ave. They offer an array of crêpes ranging from sugary sweets to savory lunch options, both as delicious as the other. The restaurant offers food to fit many people's needs, with gluten-free options as well.
The unique spot has been open since 2008 and has been a successful staple in Knoxville ever since, with a second location opened in 2014 in West Knoxville at 161 Brooklawn Street near Farragut.
The restaurant is owned by married couple Susan and Allen Tate, who lived in France for several years, and were inspired to bring their own slice of France back to Knoxville. Their goal was to create a spot similar to a bistro where locals and visitors alike could relax and get to know their neighbors.
“It’s one of the only French places we have in downtown Knoxville, and most of their products actually come from France as well,” manager Joey Fox said.
The owners go the extra mile to ensure their food is as authentic as possible, by sourcing their flour and other materials from French sellers. Their recipes are all made just as the French do, by using cast iron griddles to create their crêpes.
The close location to campus makes the French Market a great space for students to eat, drink authentic European style coffee and study.
UT senior Savannah Halley discussed what draws her to the establishment.
“I go there pretty often. It's just a nice place to hang out for a second and drink their coffee after my morning class. I also really like to get their strawberries and cream crepe,” Halley said.
The couple has frequented Europe several times in recent years to explore new recipes and ensure their food is of the highest quality.
“A lot of the savory crepes were taken from a lot of different parts of the world. One of my favorites, the Dutch Krispy, was found in Amsterdam I believe,” Fox said.
If you're looking for something simple and sweet, a great choice is the classic sugar and butter crêpe. The simpler options can be swapped out for lemon or cinnamon as well. If you want to try something more unique, consider the S’mores crêpe, a campfire inspired treat with marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate chips and whipped cream. The Bavarian cream is the perfect choice for those who love chocolate, as it features a vanilla custard spread with dark chocolate and whipped cream.
For those who aren't too keen on sweets, the restaurant offers savory options as well.
“A really good one is our Monte Cristo, which is kind of based on the classic sandwich, and it’s ham with Swiss cheese and strawberry jam,” Fox said.
For anyone who is looking for a more filling lunch, a great choice is the turkey breast, spinach and artichoke crêpe that also comes with Swiss cheese. An adventurous option is the Canadian, which includes American bacon, Swiss cheese, a scrambled egg and maple syrup, served inside a buckwheat crêpe.
The French Market Crêperie is open seven days a week and its downtown location is just a quick one mile walk or five minute drive from campus for those looking for a study spot, but both locations offer excellent French aesthetics and ambiance.