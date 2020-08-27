Tired of being at home but still need to study? We have the answers! Here are a few places that will quench your coffee thirst, provide a space to do some studying outside of home and have some tasty treats!
Knoxville and the UTK area have several shops open for dine-in, carry-out and possible patio seating for anyone looking for a space to study or just to enjoy a cup of joe!
Pete’s Restaurant
Pete’s is located at 540 Union Avenue, across from Union Ave Books. They serve breakfast until 11 a.m. during the week and are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
This downtown gem offers dine-in and carry-out – the perfect spot to catch some breakfast or lunch!
French Market Crêperie
This Knoxville French market features sweet or savory crêpes, baguette or croissant sandwiches, coffee, tea and espresso drinks among many other items!
They are currently offering dine-in or carry out, with a mask required for walk-in and ordering. They also feature limited patio seating and two locations – Downtown at 412 W Clinch, and the West Knoxville location at 161 Brooklawn Street near the Kroger in Farragut.
This market is open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Coffee and Chocolate
This shop has a full coffee bar along with a variety of chocolates and pastries available, from red velvet truffles (or cake!) to peanut butter covered Oreos dipped in chocolate to cold brew and latte art.
If you’re not insane in the membrane for chocolate, don’t worry! They offer a pistachio strawberry cake, classic lemon cookies or key lime pie, and many more.
Check them out at 327 Union Avenue near Café 4. They are open for dine-in and carry-out from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and feature some outdoor/patio seating.
Vienna Regas
The Vienna Coffee Company has a coffee shop located within the Regas Building. Vienna Regas was once a bar area known as “the gathering place.” Vienna Regas has since taken over the physical space and the metaphorical name and is great for studying and working, whether individually or with others.
The shop offers a variety of baked goods from bagels and muffins to burritos and paninis. They also feature hot or cold coffee and espresso beverages.
Customers may dine-in, carry-out or enjoy some time on the patio. Vienna Regas may be found at 318 N Gay Street near W Magnolia Avenue. They are open from Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capybara Coffee
Capybara Coffee is a shop located near UTK’s campus at the University Commons. They offer a variety of coffee beverages and some baked goods such as muffins and coffee cake. Their current summer beverage is the Wildberry Iced Latte.
They feature a dine-in and carry-out space from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Check them out at 2457 University Commons Way, near Publix and the Vol Shop.
With school back in session, it may be difficult not to get caught up in the monotony of staying in. However, there are many places open that allow customers to come out and get some great food and drinks as well as offer a variety of spaces to lounge outside of the library or one’s home – all while doing it safely!
If you get a chance, be sure to check out the aforementioned shops and restaurants whether it be to get out of the house, to caffeine up or to support local (and delicious) businesses.