Local restaurant Captain Jack’s Fish & Chicken offers the classic combination of chicken and fish paired with timeless side dishes like hush puppies, mac and cheese and more.
Located right off Magnolia Avenue, Captain Jack’s looks like any other restaurant food chain with a towering sign, a wrap-around drive through and a seafood-themed dining room.
Captain Jack’s strives to put off good vibes and tries to be as friendly as possible. With their food and personnel combined, they hope to provide a dining experience unique to Knoxville.
One thing that is distinctive to Captain Jack’s is their wide range of food options. Of course, they have what people would expect like the traditional chicken tenders and classic fish sandwiches, but they also include more unique items like chicken liver and chicken gizzard.
Captain Jack’s has a variety of different foods, which which they hope sets them apart from other restaurants in the area. Their chicken tenders were crispy and delicious and were nicely complimented by well-seasoned fries. Captain Jack’s also provides chicken wings that are excellent when paired with your choice of sauce.
Captain Jack’s separates itself from the competition with their immaculate hush puppies that are soft and savory. Their chicken liver meal, while not normal to see at such a restaurant, is encouraged for food enthusiasts who enjoy new and unique experiences. Captain Jack’s Fish & Chicken strives to provide big portions and quality food for an affordable price.
“Captain Jack’s serves up some great chicken tenders and a mean fish sandwich. Catfish lovers in the Knoxville area should definitely give Captain Jack’s a whirl,” Elvis Duglat, food review and Knoxville native, said.
“Highlights of Captain Jack’s that come to mind are how the employees were extremely friendly, and the price didn’t break the bank. The fact that they are still open during these tough times is a testament to the kind of staying power this locally owned business has,” Duglat said.
Longtime employee Adam Fulman, who has been with Captain Jack’s since the establishment’s opening back in 2017, said that the most popular item there at was the jumbo shrimp.
“People love the Jumbo Shrimp meal,” Fulman said. “People usually get that all the time.”
There is no doubt that COVID-19 has affected many businesses in the Knoxville area. In fact, popular sea-food chain Long John Silver’s, located just down the street, was forced to shut down.
Captain Jack’s was hit just as hard by the pandemic as other businesses, being forced to adapt just to stay afloat.
“It’s been rough, we have had to close and then open back up several times. I would say we have seen a thirty to forty percent drop in customers since the start of the pandemic,” Fulman said. “We were forced to adapt using food delivery apps like Uber Eats and Door Dash and opening later and closing sooner.”
Despite the hardships, future plans for Captain Jack’s Fish & Chicken to expand in the near future are still ongoing.
“While locations are still up for debate, the target locations would either be another in Knoxville or somewhere in Ohio,” Fulman said.
Captain Jack’s Fish & Chicken is a local black-owned establishment with genuine people and some wonderful food. For more information on how you can support Captain Jack’s, you can visit their website.