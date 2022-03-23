In the past few years, the nutrition tea business has been booming in the South. Knoxville is home to several of the establishments across the city, but one that’s just a short drive from UT’s campus, located at 4457 Kingston Pike, is Rocky Top Nutrition.
Rocky Top Nutrition is a tea and shake bar that opened March 28, 2020. Since their opening, they have held a variety of events for students at the university and created drinks for every craving.
Whether you’re craving a tasty and energizing drink before working out or a protein shake to take a break and enjoy a nice meal replacement, Rocky Top Nutrition can provide it.
As for their teas, their menu includes three different levels, which include aloe, one of their boosters and lift-offs.
The aloe included in these teas support healthy digestion and nutrient absorption. You can choose cranberry, mandarin or mango flavored aloe to add to your drink.
For their boosters, they have a variety that can promote different functions within the body. This varies anywhere from a collagen beauty booster to those that help to reduce body fat.
If you’re stopping by to get a quick drink before going to the gym, you can include a pre-workout booster that aids in healthy blood flow and nutrient delivery to your muscles.
The lift-offs that are offered come in flavors of lemon-lime, orange, pomegranate and tropical fruit to provide a sweeter taste to your tea.
Additionally, they even have combos that are offered in three different levels, as well as fun-size, pre-workout and post-workout options.
For these combos, you’ll choose one of their shake choices and the tea level you want included with it.
Their level one combo includes a meal replacement shake along with a level one tea. However, their fun-size combo includes a half sized shake along with a tea that includes either a liftoff or booster.
They have a large choice of different flavored shakes. Within these choices, some of the shake flavors are gluten free.
Their shake flavors are divided into six different categories. There is the top- 10 list, chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter, fruity and coffee lovers.
If you want a small snack to go along with your choice of drink, they also sell protein bars, express meal bars and protein bites.
On the other hand, if you’re not looking for a tea or shake to drink, you can order various other options.
They offer small shots of their boosters and aloe. Additionally, they sell aloe water, electrolyte sport drinks, iced coffee and a pre-workout tea.
Due to their close proximity to campus, Rocky Top Nutrition is also very involved with students. When the semester started, they offered a 10% discount for students.
Furthermore, many sororities have used Rocky Top Nutrition for percentage nights to fundraise money for their chapter. When participating in these nights, it is a very simple process. All one has to do is mention the sorority being sponsored to the cashier. The sorority then earns money for their philanthropy events.
Sierra McMillan, a sophomore and member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, provided information on these percentage nights offered by the store.
“It’s a really good place to get a nutritional drink to begin with and they’re super helpful when any sorority wants to hold a percentage night there,” McMillan said.
The store also has very promising reviews online and is loved by students and adults. The Facebook page for the store posts some of its beloved customers and drink flavors.
Elizabeth Archie, a fan of the drinks offered, spoke on the store.
“The staff is friendly, the drink options are fantastic and it’s just overall a great place to go to for a drink,” Archie said.
If you’re thinking about stopping by Rocky Top Nutrition, their hours range from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and they are closed on Sundays.