Every so often, climate activists come to campus to hand out flyers from the California-based Factory Farming Awareness Coalition (FFAC) which detail how, by switching to a vegan diet, one person could save 219,000 gallons of water, 1,533 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and the lives of around 35 animals every year.
The flyers are part of a broad movement bringing awareness to the negative effects of meat and dairy industries on the environment. Data suggests that around 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the meat and dairy industries, especially from cows. This is roughly equivalent to the yearly greenhouse gas emitted by all cars, trucks, airplanes and ships.
It is hardly surprising then that more and more people who switch to a plant-based diet do so out of concern for the environment and for sustainability. Reducing or eliminating the consumption of meat and other animal products is now considered one of the most effective ways to reduce a personal carbon footprint.
There are many ways to follow a plant-based diet and each is helpful for curbing climate change, whether that’s cutting out all animal products — including leather and products tested on animals — giving up meat or simply eating a greater ratio of plant-based foods.
Alex Gardner, a registered dietitian and graduate student in the Masters of Public Health program at UT, said that a so-called “flexitarian” diet, made up of around 90% plant-based products and 10% animal products, is becoming more popular and may hold the key to reining in the factory farming industry.
“You’re not saying, ‘I can’t eat animal products,’ you’re just saying … ‘a majority of my diet comes from plants, and then I sprinkle in some animal products in there so I don’t feel restricted,’” Gardner said. “So that’s very popular and that’s where, if we want to see a switch to environmental sustainability, that we need to be heading.”
Gardner holds a certification in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University. She and her husband follow a plant-based diet and have seen both physical and economical benefits. Pound for pound, plant-based proteins such as beans or tofu are several times cheaper than meat.
“My husband is a soldier and he follows a mainly plant-based diet as well, and he can feel a difference in his athletic performance by including more fruits and vegetables and having less meat,” Gardner said. “I also feel like budget-wise, we save a lot on groceries.”
By 2050, the world population is projected to grow to around 9.7 billion people, and feeding that many may require a scaling back of the factory farming industry. The problem is the amount of land and water required to produce meat and dairy products.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, 9% of cropland in the United States, or 34.1 million acres, is dedicated to growing feed for dairy cows alone. Scientists and activists worry that by dedicating such large amounts of land and water to keep animals alive for humans to eat, limited resources will run out, which could lead to various humanitarian crises such as mass starvation, drought and civil war.
“We are overfishing our oceans, we’re polluting our water, we’re polluting our air and we’re having deforestation, all for human food consumption,” Gardner said. “So these are all things we have to think about.”
Harmony Fine, a sophomore studying sustainability, stopped eating meat in 2015 and became vegan in 2019 because she shared these concerns. She is a member of the UTK Veganteers, a campus club that provides space for any students curious about plant-based food and lifestyle.
“I have realized that too many people underestimate just how much of an impact animal agriculture has on our environment,” Fine said. “When considering the methane produced from the livestock, the mass amount of water used for the animals, the land we dedicate to growing animal feed, and the pollution created from herbicides and fertilizers, the whole industry is one of the top contributors to global warming.”
Diana Dalton, a sophomore cinema studies major, became vegan a few months ago after being vegetarian for five years. She said it was an ethical choice made out of concern for how factory farming affects all species.
“I think that the animal rights side of veganism and the environmentalist side of veganism are largely the same. The changing climate is already impacting every species on our planet, and is only going to get worse if we allow it to continue unimpeded,” Dalton said. “The science is clear that animal agriculture as it exists on a global scale is ridiculously unsustainable, and that adopting a vegan lifestyle is one of the largest changes an individual can make to reduce their carbon footprint, at least on par with not owning a vehicle.”
There has never been an easier time to reduce the personal consumption of animal products, since a variety of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives are available at most grocery stores and restaurants. In addition, many clothing and beauty stores offer leather-free items and products not tested on animals.
Faux meat and dairy products, however, are often expensive and not accessible to everyone. Dalton believes that individual consumer choices, while they are the reason more companies are providing plant-based alternatives to begin with, cannot ultimately turn the tide on climate change — at least, not fast enough.
“Consumer change alone — which is a luxury for many — won't ‘save the world’ in time. Sweeping changes are needed at corporate and governmental levels to reduce emissions, which we don't see happening at anywhere close to the rate we need,” Dalton said. “Some of the poorest countries in the world will suffer the brunt of the disaster of a warming climate, while at the same time being the least responsible for emissions.”
Dalton said subsidies for powerful meat and dairy industries artificially lower prices on animal products and prevent progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions or the swallowing up of limited resources. For one small example, she cited the requirement that public schools include cow’s milk in lunches in order to receive reimbursement.
“In most states, public school meals require a carton of milk on the tray in order to be counted as a ‘full’ meal and be reimbursed by government programs. I've seen more grade school trashcans than I can count filled to the brim with unopened milk cartons kids don't want. This is a massive, preventable waste of resources, all for the economic interest of outdated corporations,” Dalton said.
There are many misconceptions surrounding plant-based diets, perhaps most commonly that it is difficult to get enough protein without eating animal products or that plant-based protein is more expensive, both of which are untrue.
Cole Owens, a junior studying to become a dietician, went vegan seven years ago in order to lose weight and lost around 90 pounds. But he has stayed vegan for so long because the change also offers him a way to care for other people, for animals and for the planet.
“Ethically, being vegan is the best. I think that if we can live healthily off of plants, why kill innocent animals?” Owens said. “Also when it comes to the environment, being vegan is great for the planet. I would recommend everyone to at least try veganism out. Whether someone goes full vegan or if they just incorporate more plants into their life, it will improve their lives.”