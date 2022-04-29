If you hear about a business called “Fierce Cultures,” you might immediately picture a company that works to address office culture or a nonprofit organization that works on cultural awareness. But, Knoxville’s new business Fierce Cultures actually sells pickled and fermented foods that are swimming with live cultures that benefit gut health.
Fierce Cultures is working to sell hot and cold brine pickles and a few of their fermented good options include kimchi and okra.
Just because the name directly refers to living bacteria in fermented foods though, Amy and Ben Willis-Becker do see a deeper meaning that works with the definition of culture you might immediately jump to.
When trying to come up with a name for their new brand, Amy Willis-Becker initially thought of “Conscious Cultures” to emphasize their commitment to being socially aware and responsible.
Quickly though, they realized that name was taken by other companies. So, they looked for an alternative.
“I was just looking up synonyms for conscious and we came across fierce,” Ben Willis-Becker said.
And while consciousness and fierceness may not seem extremely closely related, they explained how important the latter is nowadays.
“With this huge wave of political revolution that we obviously need raising our kids, we always want to make sure that we maintain a platform of acceptance for all, and we will stand up and make sure that we fight for representation for everyone, and we have the privilege to be fierce in that and fight for culture,” Amy Willis-Becker said.
The Willis-Beckers’ beliefs about political, social and environmental awareness are embedded in the work they do and in the work they have always done.
They initially started their business ventures into the food industry when they opened Harry’s Delicatessen in Knoxville in 2011.
The deli was open for about a year, and the two of them said that a decade ago, it was more difficult to practice sustainability and prioritize locality. In order to avoid going against their beliefs, they had to control every moving part by themselves. Now though, they say the community in Knoxville has become more collaborative and supportive of each other.
“If we had had other small businesses to lean on, we would have used someone’s sauerkraut, not had to do all of it ourselves,” Ben Willis-Becker said. “So, it’s nice to see that momentum.”
That collaboration is clear through their partnership with Potchke Deli, which serves their pickles and ferments. They have also had the opportunity to host pop-ups at Wild Love Bakehouse, Phoenix Pharmacy and are looking forward to other events with the Knoxville Farmers Market.
In addition to the help of a supportive community, they believe Knoxville has simply become increasingly aware of promoting social values and there are entrepreneurs that share their own values.
“As far as sustainability, I think Knoxville has grown exponentially in such a fantastic way,” Amy Willis-Becker said. “I think it's really important to get to know those businesses and get to know those foods and why do you choose these foods? Conversation in Knoxville has really expanded in the last 10, 12 years.”
Another component of Knoxville’s growing sense of community that has helped them get Fierce Cultures started is having access to a community kitchen. After Harry’s Delicatessen closed, they knew they wanted to start working to get their goods on shelves, but did not have access to the kitchen resources they needed.
“There hasn't been until recently community kitchens available for people who don't have the funds or the capital to start something up, start something small and grow it from a small business,” Ben Willis-Becker said.
They are grateful for the relationship they have with Bailey Foster, the founder of Real Good Kitchen, who has helped them get off the ground. Years ago, they knew she was working to open it and were fully ready to jump in as soon as they could.
“We were nipping at the heels and always like, ‘alright when are you gonna open?’” Ben Willis-Becker said. “So, she finally opened and then as soon as we could make it into the kitchen we went in and started making pickles and ferments.”
While you might not initially jump at the idea of okra, the couple works to be as creative as possible with the creation of their products. One of their favorites is their collard green kimchi.
“It’s like a little touch of home in a Korean delicacy,” Amy Willis-Becker said.
All their fermented products have been approved to be on the shelves of co-ops soon, but they are still waiting for their hot and cold brine pickles to get approved. They hope to soon be hosting about two pop-ups each month. If you would like to purchase any of their products, you can reach out to them on Instagram @fierce_cultures_.