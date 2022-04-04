Started in 2017, Mother’s Daughter Bread is a company here in Knoxville that specializes in baking fresh, homemade sourdough.
Meade Armstrong, the founder of Mother’s Daughter, started this company after leaving her teaching studio in 2017 because it was what she called a cheaper version of therapy. She was going back and forth between her career as a teacher and a musician, as well as her career in the food service industry. When she decided to leave the studio, she was burnt out and needed to find peace somehow — and she did with baking.
“I became obsessed, I baked all the time and I gained a lot of knowledge and skill,” Armstrong said.
She started to provide bread for some downtown restaurants, and she hasn’t looked back since.
The name of her company comes from her own mother, as well as being a reference to being a mother of bread.
“I chose ‘Mother’s Daughter’ as a nod to my mom, and in reference to the idea of the starter being a mother (‘starter’ and ‘mother’ are both commonly used when referring to the original culture that is necessary to initiate the sourdough process), which could imply that every loaf is therefore a ‘daughter,’” Armstrong said.
Before the pandemic, Armstrong would go to some of the markets in the Old City. Once the pandemic hit, she offered online workshops since people began baking in quarantine. This allowed her to give other bakers tips and help guide them in their journey. Afterward, she saw more interest in people buying bread from her rather than baking, which was welcomed.
Alicia Keener has been friends with Armstrong for years and has been one of the biggest supporters of the business. She has also gained an appreciation of sourdough and has been helping out where and when she can.
“I have learned that baking sourdough bread is an art form, a science experiment and a labor of love. Mother's Daughter Bread is the best sourdough in town, and I'm excited to see where the business goes from here,” Keener said.
Armstrong doesn’t have any employees, but she does have a close circle of mentors, friends and family that offer their help and support with her business.
What makes Armstrong feel like she has accomplished something is when customers enjoy her product. She explained that while she wants them to say something like, “this is the best sourdough ever,” she would be happy with the acknowledgment of the time and energy that goes into it.
“On a deeper level, the time, thought and energy that go into making a pastry or a loaf of sourdough is significant, and I deeply appreciate the act of service that goes into making food. If a consumer feels a sense of this, I've accomplished something. And if they feel grateful that they're giving themselves a treat that everyone deserves but not everyone receives, that's great too,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong hopes that she can help improve access to her products and strives to help fundraise and give back to organizations she is passionate about.
Orders can be placed on her website, and she also has some subscriptions each month as well as a newsletter.