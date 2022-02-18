Loco Burro is the newest Tex-Mex restaurant to ride into Knoxville.
Located at 7600 Kingston Pike in West Town Mall, Loco Burro opened its doors three weeks ago. It’s owned and operated by Kennedy Concepts, who also run the original Loco Burro in Gatlinburg.
Featuring an expansive menu, a rooftop bar and a mechanical donkey, Loco Burro functions as a family restaurant, a date night location or a place to gather with friends. It aims to provide an experience for everyone.
Marketing director Brittney Singh talked about bringing Loco Burro to West Knoxville. She said that they wanted to move away from the tourist aspects of the original location.
“We wanted to make this one … more comfortable,” Singh said. “People are going to be sitting down here for a long time watching UT games. If we go upstairs to our rooftop, it’s more of a Spanish villa type of vibe.”
“The rooftop – we definitely wanted to make it seem like you weren’t at the mall, like it’s its own little oasis outside of Knoxville. So when you do visit, you don’t feel like you’re at West Town Mall. You don’t even feel like you’re in Knoxville,” Singh said.
Singh talked about the restaurant itself. They began construction in January 2020, so it’s been nearly three years in the making. She said that they have hand-picked and designed every aspect of the restaurant, from the menu to the decor.
“Everything was very well thought out,” Singh said. “Just like the food and just like the drinks, we took all of that energy and we put it into this building as well. Hopefully, before (customers) come in here, they can kind of see that, even walking up to it. We don’t look like any other restaurant in Knoxville. Our Loco Burro sign is very bright. You can see it from the interstate.”
Owner Chad Kennedy also talked about the restaurant and what makes this location special.
“What makes us special is the quality of our food, the quality of our bar drinks,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got a fantastic location. In addition, we’re the only rooftop bar and patio in West Knoxville.”
Singh talked about the menu, saying that it’s “chef-driven.” They all taste test the menu items before finalizing their placement. They do this to ensure that what they are serving meets their own standards as a restaurant. They strive to make quality food to serve.
“Most of our stuff is really truly Tex Mex food – it’s a fusion,” Singh said. “We have our Birria de Res tacos, which is my favorite – that’s new on the menu. This menu is definitely different from our Gatlinburg menu, it’s more refined.”
The menu itself features a large list of options to choose from, including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and quesadillas, plus more. Their menu should satisfy any Tex Mex craving that customers might have.
“We have everything from small plates, tacos, enchiladas, burritos,” Singh said. “We have a huge five-pound Chihuahua Burrito that if you can finish it within 30 minutes, the burrito is free and you get a free ride on the (mechanical) donkey. We try to make it a little bit fun.”
Along with their menu, the restaurant has an extensive drink menu with ingredients and syrups, made in-house and by hand. They try to make their drinks special to stand out from the other margarita spots in town.
Singh mentioned a few menu items as favorites, like the recently added Birria de Res tacos, but couldn’t quite pick just one.
“I could go on and on about our menu,” Singh said. “I can’t even pick one thing. And I eat this probably every day, and every day, it’s so hard for me to nail down which one because they’re all good.”
On the other hand, Kennedy said that his favorite item is the fajitas, specifically the steak and chicken fajitas that they make.
The restaurant is still establishing itself within West Knoxville as well as their own routine, but they’ve kept busy even though they just opened. Singh said that business has already exceeded her expectations, as more and more people have come in to dine at Loco Burro.
Kennedy talked about the future of the restaurant, with plans being formed to open up more Loco Burro locations.
“Now that this is our second location, we plan on opening multiple Loco Burros in different areas of Knoxville, then branch out into other cities,” Kennedy said.
With their doors opened, Loco Burro in West Knoxville invites people in to experience Tex Mex dining, a rooftop bar in West Town Mall and a mechanical donkey to add to the fun. They hope to grow and serve people a quality experience, especially when the rooftop can fully open up for the summer.
“We’re just trying to get all of the people to come and relax and party,” Singh said. “Eat good food, drink good drinks and to give you a different experience that you can’t feel at any other restaurant in Knoxville.”