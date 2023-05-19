As the class of 2023 makes their exit from the University of Tennessee and enters the “alumni” phase of their lives, each student has the opportunity to take what they've learned at UT and transform it into something great. Some alumni will become nurses or teachers, some will work 9-5 jobs and some students will start their own businesses, like the owners of these local restaurants.
The next great alumni-owned restaurant in Knoxville may be the brain-child of a 2023 graduate, but for now, here is a list of six alumni-owned restaurants in the Knoxville area.
Abridged Beer Company
Abridged Beer Company is owned by two alumni of the University of Tennessee, Lyndsay and Jesse Bowers, who have successfully opened four restaurants in different areas of Knoxville. They own the Bearden brewpub, Cedar Bluff’s “world headquarters” of Abridged, the Oak Room in North Knoxville, and a food truck that can be found around Knoxville, though they are not booking events with the food truck at this time.
Their menu is relatively the same between all four locations: a heavy focus on burgers and sandwiches, as well as a kids’ menu and appetizers like their fried green tomatoes. They also have a sandwich of the month, which offers a fun element of surprise to your dining experience.
The Chop House
The Chop House, with two locations in Knoxville and eight locations across all of Tennessee and into Georgia and Ohio, is owned by alumnus J. Michael Connor. These restaurants are all classic American steakhouses.
The Chop House offers a wide variety of food, with different lunch and dinner menus, nutritional and gluten free menus, as well as wine, cocktail, dessert and kids’ menus. With this many locations and food options, you will never get bored while eating at The Chop House.
Refill Coffee Cart
The Refill Coffee Cart is a much smaller, more portable business than the others on this list. Because of this, alumnus Adam Kennedy has the unique opportunity to cater for any event: indoor or outdoor, large or small, and corporate or personal. Though the cart only caters to people and businesses in East Tennessee, their whole bean coffee is shipped all over the United States.
Kennedy studied advertising at UT, which helped him learn how to study current trends and information when building his business.
“The education I gained during my time at UT provided me with the necessary skills, knowledge and confidence to build a team that allows my business to function efficiently and to create a strategy to effectively advertise my business to a specific audience or potential partners,” Kennedy said.
For those who reside within 20 miles of downtown Knoxville, you can order coffee delivery on the Refill Coffee Cart website. They offer cold brew delivery for the most part and have more options at the actual coffee cart, which is available for booking.
Balter Beerworks
Balter Beerworks is owned by alumnus David Wedekind. The restaurant is a “scratch kitchen brewpub,” according to their website, and its mission is to offer a place for people to connect and enjoy themselves. The word balter means “to dance artlessly, without particular grade or skill but with enjoyment” also according to Balter Beerworks’ restaurant and that summarizes this business perfectly. It is a place for spontaneous fun and laughter.
Balter has five different menus: brunch, lunch, dinner, specials and their beverage menus. Like Abridged, Balter Beerworks offers a variety of options but are most well-known for their burgers and sandwiches. Their brunch menu is also extensive and has something for everyone.
Double Dogs
Double Dogs is a sports bar located off of Hardin Valley Road, right across from Pellissippi State Community College. There is also a location on Kingston Pike, past West Town Mall. Both locations are owned by Daniel Davis. They have a variety of wings, salads with dressings that they make from scratch, sandwiches, pizzas, hot dogs, burgers and sides that will satisfy everyone you are eating with. They have a famous milkshake made with Moose Tracks ice cream, though if you have a peanut allergy, you should not order it. Overall, the selection options and locations make this a trip worth taking.
Tennessee Tap House
Tennessee Tap House is located in west Knoxville and owned by alumna Patti Anderson. Tennessee Tap House focuses on celebrating the traditions of East Tennessee by embracing an environment fueled by football, sports and music. They host trivia on Tuesday nights, live music on Wednesday through Saturday nights and Singo on Sunday nights. The restaurant also has a variety of appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, entrees and sides that provide something for everyone. They also pride themselves on their local beer list, which is extensive.
