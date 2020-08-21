When the pandemic was first ramping up back in March, government officials and the health department issued guidelines that heavily-impacted the restaurant industry. Many establishments closed temporarily, but as regulations have relaxed, many have opened their doors back up for dine-in, delivery and carry-out. Grab your mask and head over to these places to satiate your big orange appetite.
Dine-in Available
Aladdin’s Cafe opened back at the beginning of the year. They serve classic American deli-style sandwiches and plates, as well as a sprinkling of Mediterranean dishes. The cafe, located along Kingston Pike, is open for dine-in as well as carryout. They do not offer online ordering or delivery, but you can find their full menu and contact details on their website.
OliBea is open for breakfast and brunch in the heart of the Old City. In addition to dine-in service, they are also offering curbside takeout with online ordering through their website. The restaurant combines Southern comfort food with Latin American influences to create an experience unique only to OliBea. Be sure to check out their Facebook page for updates to their hours, as well as to preview their seasonal menu.
Silvia’s Mexican Restaurant is dishing up traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex food right in our backyard. The eatery is offering dine-in inside the building, as well as on the patio. Visit their Facebook page to take advantage of their Happy Hour deals. They also offer delivery through BiteSquad.
Curious Dog has reopened for dining service and is boasting a revamped menu. The downtown sandwich counter is family-owned and is best known for its imaginative hotdog creations. They also offer a selection of craft beers, which are also available for takeout. Check out their full menu on their website as well as their Facebook page. Curious Dog delivers through most major delivery services.
Sure, it’s hot now, but when the weather starts getting chilly soon, you’ll be glad you heard about Fin-Two. The Japanese ale house incorporates fresh, local ingredients into its modest ramen and sushi menu. They also offer a diverse range of sake, Japanese whisky, and craft beers unseen anywhere else in Knoxville. Fin-Two supports online ordering through their website, and be sure to visit their social media for updates and sneak peeks into upcoming specials.
Takeout Only
Yassin’s Falafel House’s two locations are open for curbside and takeout, with limited outdoor seating at their N. Peters’ location. Founded in 2014 by Syrian refugee Yassin Terou, the Mediterranean eatery is an important fixture in Knoxville’s food scene. They support online ordering through their website and offer delivery through GrubHub and Doordash.
Kaizen on Clinch Avenue serves up innovative Japanese dishes unlike anywhere else. The izakaya (Japanese-style pub) is open for takeout with a constantly-changing and rotating menu. They offer online ordering through their website, and those interested should visit their Facebook page to see what new creations owner-chef Jesse Newmister has been dreaming up. Kaizen does not offer delivery