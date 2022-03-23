Courtney (C. Barry) and Chris Barry came up with a hypothetical idea for a space themed bar a couple of years ago. They were just pitching ideas for the bar and names when “Space Bar” came up in the couple’s conversation. One idea they had to go along with the theme was a cat on a rocket, wearing a space helmet. When they first opened their doors in January, what first greeted guests was a cat stuffed animal wearing a space suit.
The couple owns ThinkBunny Concepts, Inc., which includes Space Bar and Token Game Tavern, as well as Bit Burger.
The theme pays homage to the science fiction/fantasy genre which would include films that the two love like Star Wars, a franchise that has many devoted fans. This can help inspire some of the bar’s guests to dress up when going on their space voyage. Courtney and Chris Barry love it when patrons dress up in cosplay and get to be comfortable in a space that allows them to bring out that side of them.
“Space Bar is a place where guests can feel very comfortable dressing up, letting loose and having fun. We are a place where we invite people to be themselves or to be anyone or anything they want for an evening,” C. Barry said.
The couple also added fun little easter eggs from some of their favorite Sci-Fi films that they hope fans of the genre will pick up on. When they see the joy someone feels when they do spot it, it also fills them with joy.
What sets Space Bar apart from other establishments in Knoxville is the fact that it is a fully immersive experience. From the food and drinks to the atmosphere and décor, everything about this bar sets the tone and sticks to the theme. It even helps create a story for the bar, and it brings something unique to the area that allows locals and their friends and loved ones to have an experience that they wouldn’t get anywhere else.
“From the moment guests enter Airlock 2-1B to board The Ark (the name of the spaceship that houses Space Bar) they are transported to another world. That feeling of being somewhere different and unique continues throughout the experience. There is a subtle story happening in the background where the idea is that The Ark travels throughout the cosmos in search of unique ingredients and flavors that are then incorporated into all the food and beverages that are served in Space Bar,” Barry said.
What the couple has enjoyed the most, outside of seeing others enjoy their creation, has been the actual planning that went behind the bar. So many of their loved ones were involved in the construction and planning, so a lot of their favorite memories of the bar come from those moments.
“Almost everything inside Space Bar was built by hand by us with help on various projects coming from staff, friends, and family. Even the companies that we hired for things like the vinyl graphics on the walls are owned by friends and neighbors,” the couple said.
Barry also added that the time he spent with their team, as well as the time he spent with his wife while working on the project, were memories that he will always cherish.
Space Bar is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until midnight (11 p.m. on Thursdays) and is located at 179 N Seven Oaks Dr.