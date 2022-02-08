With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about the sweet treats you can share with the ones you love or even with yourself. Check out these locations near campus to find the perfect gift for this Valentine's Day.
Kilwins
Kilwins, located on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville, is a classic ice cream, candy and chocolate shop. Kilwins offers up to 32 different ice cream flavors, as well as a vast array of chocolates and candies, with everything from truffles to brittles.
The classic shop is most known for its Mackinac Island fudge which is handmade in the shop. The franchise opened in 1947 and is now located in 25 different states. The shop is owned by Matthew and Christy Moore, who opened the location in March of 2018. Kilwins is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Coffee and Chocolate
Located in Market square in downtown Knoxville, Coffee and Chocolate offers hand-painted chocolates, macarons and coffee. With many of them heart-shaped, these chocolates are a great option for those looking for a traditional Valentine's Day gift. They offer over 40 different kinds of their brightly hand-painted chocolates, with options such as hazelnut ganache, chocolate raspberry and coconut rum.
Sharif Harb, the shop's owner, opened Coffee and Chocolate in 2005 and has been a local staple ever since. Online ordering and delivery are available for those who want to get a head start on their Valentine’s Day treat. The downtown location is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Rocket Fizz
The Rocket Fizz candy shop is a nod to the old-fashioned American soda shop. The store, located in Market Square, offers candy, chocolate, toys and assorted sweet treats. The franchise has been in business since 2009, with the Knoxville location being in operation since 2021.
Rocket Fizz sells unique and whimsical candies, perfect for those who want to give something outside of the box for their Valentine’s Day gift. These candies even come from abroad, from countries like Japan and Mexico. The Knoxville location is owned by Branden Lisi and Jon Cato and is open seven days a week.
Chocolate Monkey
Chocolate Monkey is a locally owned business that has opened several locations around the area. The chocolate shop is famous for its fudge, with the most popular flavor being Monkey Butter. The store sells chocolates perfect for Valentine's Day, with fun staples like buckeyes, chocolate-covered cherries and chocolate almond-covered clusters.
The closest Knoxville store is located in West Town Mall which opened in 2014, and is about a 15-minute drive from campus. The store's truffles are $1.95 apiece, making it an affordable option for those with a smaller budget for this Valentine's Day. Chocolate Monkey is open seven days a week.
Bradley’s Gift & Home
Bradley’s Gifts & Home is a locally owned business, that first began in 1995. The store sells the classic heart-shaped chocolate box if you're looking for a traditional Valentine's Day gift. Bradley’s sells a wide variety of Valentine's Day items such as T-shirts, pillows and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Their prices range varies from affordable to more expensive, as handmade chocolates can be bought in large or small assortments. The small assortment comes with 9 different chocolates and sells for $7.95, a great option for UT students. Bradley’s is located in West Knoxville and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.