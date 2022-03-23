Knoxville is known for many things, the University of Tennessee, World’s Fair Park, Quentin Tarantino and the large variety of local cuisines — just to name a few.
This scruffy city has many unique dining options, ranging from seafood houses to Mediterranean cuisine. The Market Square and Old City areas of Knoxville contains many of these restaurants, allowing endless options within walking distance for those exploring this beautiful part of the city.
Knoxville not only offers a wide variety of different cuisines, but it also allows visitors to pick a restaurant based on their personal budgets. There are equally fantastic restaurants on the cheaper side just as there are on the expensive side. The following restaurants are great options for travelers and locals looking to spend as little or as much money as they want.
Low priced — $
One of the most famous dining options among locals, Yassin’s Falafel House is a Mediterranean restaurant known for its freshly made falafels and hummus. The restaurant provides a variety of dining options for customers, including accessible vegan and gluten-free substitutions.
This locally owned restaurant provides restaurant-goers with an affordable option when seeking Mexican food. The restaurant contains staple Mexican dishes, including but not limited to tacos, enchiladas, burritos and quesadillas.
The Half Barrel is not only known for its endless options of American classics, but it is also known for its bar and large variety of alcoholic beverages. The restaurant has a fun side to it as well, hosting a trivia night every Thursday night, with the chance of prize money for the first, second and third place winners.
Medium priced — $$
This restaurant prides itself on its authentic Southern food, perfect for tourists exploring the Knoxville area and lifestyle. The restaurant serves not only lunch and dinner options, but also a perfect brunch spread including waffles, salads and mimosas for those looking to spice up their morning.
This restaurant offers fresh seafood for local Knoxvillian seafood lovers. With options ranging from fried to boiled, seafood lovers can’t go wrong with the options at this location. For those ordering lobster, the process of cracking the shellfish is performed in front of them by a member of the wait staff.
There are a wide variety of sushi options in Knoxville, however, none quite give customers the experience Nama’s provides. While there are several options other than sushi, their sushi menu contains a number of different rolls. Sushi lovers will not be disappointed by this establishment, especially on their half-priced nights on Mondays and Thursdays, where a select number of rolls are marked down to half the standard price.
High priced — $$$
This restaurant provides a fine dining experience, from the special treatment offered by the prestigiously trained wait staff to the food itself to the ever-changing seasonal menu. The food is cooked using wood-fire techniques that are reminiscent of the past, providing customers with a unique dining experience as they enjoy the highly selective menu.
With its unique background story, this restaurant contains a variety of options ranging from burgers to ribs. However, they are most famous for their delicious steaks. This restaurant is one-of-a-kind, receiving tourists from all over the country ready to enjoy a delicious flame-grilled steak.
This high-end Mediterranean restaurant provides dishes crafted by the finest experts in cooking. With gluten and vegetarian options available, customers can enjoy a wide variety of foods, as well as cocktails, bourbons, scotch and much more.