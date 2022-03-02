With homemade soul food and personable service, Jackie’s Dream has remained a Knoxville restaurant staple.
Seven years ago this March, Jackie’s Dream began in East Knoxville on McCalla Avenue before moving to its current location at 1008 E. Woodland Ave. in North Knoxville. The restaurant is currently planning a second location for the new Smokies Stadium coming to Knoxville.
Owner Jackie Griffin has been in the restaurant industry for a long time — she even worked as the sous chef for the Crown and Goose — however, Griffin grew tired of working for someone else, which is why she started her own restaurant.
“The restaurant industry is kind of hard for women, and I was really feeling like I was under-appreciated, undervalued,” Griffin said. “A lot of different things came into play with Jackie’s Dream. I’ve got a cousin, the name actually, my cousin was like, ‘You always said you were going to have your own restaurant, why don’t you call it Jackie’s Dream?’”
She was able to begin in the original location because of her business partner George Pelcher — his family owned the building that they eventually used. However, they needed to find a new location due to problems with the building itself.
“I thought about closing down, and I spoke to some friends of mine and told them the issues that I was having, this and that and the other,” Griffin said. “He got with his marketing guy for his firm and they started a GoFundMe for Jackie’s Dream to move. The goal was $20,000. That goal was reached in five days.”
With that money, they were able to afford everything for the restaurant, including tables, machinery and the supplies to build the counters.
“This place has been a blessing. It really has been,” Griffin said.
They have provided soul food for Knoxville ever since, and Griffin has enjoyed seeing all kinds of people enjoy her food.
“I’ve met everybody from the highest to the lowest, and I’ve seen them all come in here and everybody just acts like family,” Griffin said.
People from all over Knoxville and the surrounding counties have flocked to the restaurant. They’ve kept the restaurant open and operating even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since, they’ve been understaffed.
“There’s been so many staple restaurants that have been around for years that have closed their doors, and for us to still be striving, it’s just like an amazing experience,” Griffin said. “It’s heartfelt.”
“I have people that come sometimes as far as Bristol, Tennessee, and this would be their Saturday drive, just to come and eat at Jackie’s. Morristown, Greenville, Harriman, Clinton, Claxton, Powell, people just come from everywhere to eat here, and it’s just been an amazing experience,” Griffin said.
These customers coming in from all over and keeping them coming has been a priority for the restaurant. Even operating primarily through word of mouth, Griffin accomplishes this by delivering food she says you can’t get anywhere in Knoxville and by engaging with customers. She tries to interact with everyone that sits down in Jackie’s Dream.
“All our hearts are in it,” business partner Pelcher said. “A lot of these places don’t have the heart. You gotta have it in this business.”
This can be found in the food as well. Every meal is based on a home recipe, with all the ingredients hand picked, washed and peeled to coincide with the memorized recipes.
“My menu is composed of all my family’s recipes,” Griffin said. “If you look on my menu, you’ll see Mama’s Cabbage, Granny Mary’s Potato Salad, Aunt Maimie’s Candied Yams, Cousin Ruby’s Meatloaf, Granddaddy CD’s Collard Greens, and it’s all family recipes. We have no recipe cards in the back.”
She comes from a family that cooked, and she puts all of that lineage into her food.
“My family all were great cooks and everything of that nature, so I come from a family of cooks,” Griffin said. “My grandmother actually had a restaurant of her own down in West Point, Mississippi, at one point in time until she got older and moved back to Tennessee.”
This coincides with the daily specials, which are all based on meals that Griffin’s mother used to make for her and her family.
“For instance, Thursday: hamburger steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and rolls,” Griffin said. “My mom made that for us as a kid. One of my favorites.”
One of the only items on the menus that is newer is the Knox Hot Chicken, which Pelcher created and is one of his favorites. It has become one of their most popular dishes.
“My favorite item on the menu — that would probably be the Jody Chicken, the hot chicken,” Pelcher said. “It took me about two months to get the sauce together and learn how to marinate the chicken.”
Everything is made to order, which sometimes takes a little more time to complete. For example, the chicken takes longer to fry and prepare than the fish does. However, Griffin and Pelcher both believe that it’s all worth it in the end.
“You’re going to be well taken care of,” Pelcher said.
For Griffin, it’s not necessarily about just the food or the money. It’s about providing for people and cultivating relationships. She has seen lifelong friendships start in her restaurant.
“We’re going to treat people like we want to be treated,” Griffin said. “And just expect good food and a good time when you come in here.”
That’s why they haven’t opened a second location yet. They are now planning on opening a new Jackie’s Dream for the Knoxville Smokies Stadium, but it won’t replace the original. It will have a different menu with some dishes remaining, but not all of them.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity,” Griffin said. “I’ve had several opportunities … but this one right here felt right.”
Griffin has worked hard to get where she is today. Through her go with the flow day by day mindset, Griffin has been able to stay focused and create a restaurant that has drawn people in.
“I went through a lot to get where I am today,” Griffin said. “A lot of people don’t know it, but I am a recovering addict of 22 years. Just went through a lot, my son’s father being killed … I worked hard to get where I am today and I’m just blessed and thankful. But I couldn’t do it without the support that I get from this community and the people.”
She’ll continue to run the restaurant until either her kids take it over or no one else can run it.
Her restaurant is for the city, the out-of-towners, the highest and lowest people, the college students, the neighborhood and everyone in-between. With the word of mouth model, her restaurant has grown significantly over the past seven years. She acquits sitting down to eat at Jackie’s Dream to visiting your aunt’s house, where you know you’ll be well taken care of.
“I don’t care what else I ever do, if I can keep this one open, this one will never close because this is community to me,” Griffin said. “This is the heart of Jackie’s Dream.”