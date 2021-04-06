Where does my food come from? This is a question many have, yet very few know the answer to.
Whether you eat local and enjoy visiting the weekly farmer’s market or support global agriculture and make a bi-weekly trip to the grocery outlet, it is important to understand where your food is coming from.
Know the facts
In this day and age, there are a lot of misconceptions that flow from agriculture and its many sectors. You would be surprised by how many people think chocolate milk comes from a brown cow.
While that is a funny misconception that even some adults have, there are much heavier arguments and misconceptions that the media pushes towards society every day: GMOs vs. non-GMOs, organic vs. non-organic, dairy vs. nut milk and the list goes on.
Consumers can dive into reliable sources and learn more about what they are eating and where it comes from.
Something a consumer may want to think about before making a judgment is where you get your agriculture information from. Is it PETA or the USDA?
The biggest way that consumers can support their local farmers is through being educated. Being educated on how their products are being harvested and processed. Only then can a consumer make educated decisions on whether they will support the various sectors of modern-day agriculture.
Visit local agritourism and educational farms
Sweetwater Valley Farms is a local, family-owned and operated, dairy farm right outside of campus. Sweetwater Valley Farms is one of the last standing dairies in East Tennessee and they have their own cheese-making facilities that customers can view from their cheese store.
After touring their dairy parlor through a viewing room that is attached to their barns, customers can also visit their café for lunch or a delicious milkshake. Through this viewing room, visitors can see how the milking process takes place with their newly installed milking robots. It is definitely something to see!
Seven Springs Farm and Winery is another family-owned and operated farm right outside of Knoxville.
Seven Springs hosts numerous events throughout the year, welcoming people to their vineyard and cattle farm. It is the perfect setting for a night out and it also allows you to learn a little something along the way.
Beardsley Community Farm works to increase food security and education in Knoxville by providing fresh produce and useable land for gardening.
Beardsley Community Farms offers cooking classes as well as gardening workshops throughout the years. Along with this, Beardsley Community Gardens is a great opportunity to give back to the community through volunteer opportunities.
Visit local farmers’ markets
Market Square Farmer’s Market is located right in the heart of Downtown Knoxville, opening May 5.
This is a perfect opportunity to explore local produce and buy local products all while supporting local farmers.
The market will include products varying by season. Consumers can find produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meat, bread, baked goods, salsas, coffee, artisan crafts and so much more.
Along with this, there are four additional farmer’s markets that work alongside the Market Square Farmer’s Market through Nourish Knoxville.
To find more information about local farmer’s markets and the opportunity to connect with local farmers, consumers can visit the Nourish Knoxville website for more information.