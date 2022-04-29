A Dopo Sourdough Pizza is hosting a new pop-up restaurant called Terra for their first pop-up, on May 2.
Terra will bring Southern Appalachian and Northern Italian cuisine together in a six-course tasting menu with an optional three-course wine pairing. It will occur in the backroom of A Dopo with a total of 24 tables on Monday, May 2. They had 48 tickets available priced at $70, which sold out within 20 minutes. They plan on holding more Terra pop-ups in May and the summer.
Sous chef Eleanor Sturm operates Terra. She spoke about the concept of the pop-up restaurant, as she was inspired by her years of experience cooking in Italy and the fresh pasta that she makes, which will serve as a staple of the dinner.
“It’s born out of this concept of creating a conversation between Southern Appalachia and Northern Italy,” Sturm said. “Two places that I love dearly, and two places that I see a lot of similarities in when it comes to food and the way communities approach growing food, serving food, creating community around food.”
“So our goal is to essentially highlight the foodways of those two places, but specifically the foodways of Southern Appalachia and the wild pantry that it offers,” Sturm said.
Sturm talked about the food that they will source for the pop-up and the limitations that they set for themselves. She said that the restaurant will source from local farmers and gardens within a set radius. They will only use food grown in the dirt within 125 miles, which is expanded to 250 miles for anything that roams or swims.
For the first pop-up, she whittled this radius down. She said that knowing where the food comes from is an important aspect that she wants restaurant patrons to know.
“We’ve been able to do something really amazing, which is the sourcing radius for produce for this pop-up is 47 miles,” Sturm said. “And we’re bringing in fish and dairy from about 100 miles away.”
“So I think that just being able to get them to recognize that this is so localized, and that the most important aspect of the pop-up is this relationship that we’re building with farmers,” Sturm said.
Just about every ingredient will come from local farms and foraging. She said that only two ingredients will be imported from Italy since there isn’t a good quality source for them locally. Sturm also talked about how this experience has made her think about food sourcing, especially for ingredients that aren’t natural.
“I’ve always thought about where my food comes from in certain ways, but like if I want to bake, well vanilla I can’t really get around here,” Sturm said. “So really using the natural landscape to replicate flavors or just create new flavors altogether. For instance, if you treat Hickory bark in a specific way, you can roast it, boil it down and you can create something very similar to vanilla extract.”
For the wine pairing which costs an optional $50, Sturm said that they used a wine program that focuses on biodynamic wine. This cuts out chemicals and treats the vineyard as a single entity, creating more sustainable and natural wine. Three wines will be placed throughout the dinner to go along with the courses.
She hopes that the restaurant will serve as an introduction to the food that she makes and to her own restaurant philosophy about local sourcing from farms.
“I created this pop-up one, out of a space to introduce this cuisine to the area and be able to play around with these ideas that I have and this philosophy that I want to take into my future real brick and mortar restaurant,” Sturm said. “My goal is to introduce this philosophy and test the waters to see how viable a truly 100% farm-to-table restaurant is.”
She is working with the owner of A Dopo Sourdough Pizza, Brian Strutz, to hold this pop-up restaurant. She got in contact with Strutz through Potchke co-owner Laurence Faber, who recommended Strutz after they worked together on the initial concept of Potchke using pop-ups.
“Brian Strutz of A Dopo has been really generous and offered a lot of time and space for me and the Terra team,” Sturm said. “He’s given us the backroom and we basically have a restaurant for 24 hours.”
Strutz talked about A Dopo pizza and how he views it, especially as a large part of the Knoxville community through their local sourcing and made-in-house food.
“Now it has become a sort of downtown institution, which was always the hope all along,” Strutz said.
Along with this, Strutz believes in giving people the space that they need to try out their ideas before jumping headfirst into a restaurant or business without some of that experience. He did this with Potchke as it was starting out by hosting restaurant pop-ups, which he is now a partner of next to co-owners Faber and Emily Williams.
“We really liked it and we’re proud of that, and that was eventually parlayed into a partnership with them and potentially more,” Strutz said. “So that wasn’t necessarily why we always did it, but it’s something cool that came out of it because I do think that there needs to be a space for people to try out an idea and not have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to try it out.”
After this first pop-up restaurant with Terra, they plan on hosting more at A Dopo. Without revealing much, Strutz mentioned that he’s working on a project that will allow the pop-ups to operate better. For now, he hopes to host a few more this year, as he does believe it’s a way to build ideas and culture within Knoxville.
“People often ask me what I think would make Knoxville better, and the common answer that I give is like, ‘Ordinary people willing to take risks on themselves and claim a little part of Knoxville for their own,’” Strutz said.
Sturm and Strutz both hope that the first Terra pop-up and subsequent ones will go well and people will enjoy the food. Sturm looks forward to feedback, especially on how she can improve and grow as a chef and restaurant operator. She wants Terra to be an accessible, locally sourced, fine dining experience.
“We’re trying to create lenient on fine dining elements of service, but we want it to be approachable,” Sturm said. “We don’t want it to be stuffy. We don’t want it to feel like you have to sit there all proper. Feeding people for me is a way to build community, but it’s also a way to make people comfortable, take care of them and maybe they learn something along the way.”