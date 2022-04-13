Eat My Granola! is a local business here in Knoxville that specializes in all-natural granola.
The business opened up in April of 2021, but the idea has been in the works since 2007. Debbie Meritsky and Marc Rotman have been working hard to have this dream of theirs happen for roughly 13 years.
Before coming to Knoxville, the two had owned a bed-and-breakfast in New York state. They sold it in 2020, which jump-started their move to Knoxville.
They currently have eight granola flavors as well as options for different diets like vegan, keto, nut-free and seed-free, as well as grain-free. Their granolas are free of preservatives, processed oils and sugars. To sweeten the granola, they use maple syrup, coconut nectar and raw honey. They are all about all-natural ingredients, which allows customers to have a healthier alternative than what is offered in grocery stores.
The business also has a unique option for its customers to create their own granola. This is an easy option for them to do because they make their granola in small batches, and it allows customers to create blends that fit any dietary restriction, allergy or preference.
Meritsky said that she and Rotman hope to see their business grow, especially since there are more opportunities opening up since the start of the pandemic. They are able to go to farmer’s and baker’s markets to sell their goods and to advertise their business.
“In terms of future aspirations,” Meritsky said. “Every business is fluid. It’s moving and changing, so our goal is to just see what’s coming at us. Where are the trends going, and where are people looking for healthy food going?”
Meritsky added that things have changed a lot with the emergence of COVID-19 in March of 2020. As stated before, more opportunities have come up for both the business and for customers as well. Many people started turning to healthier alternatives, which has helped open the door for the company.
The business uses Real Good Kitchen to create its granola. This kitchen provides space for local businesses to create their goods and to help them grow their business. They currently have 31 businesses, including Eat My Granola! that use the space.
Bailey Foster, the founder of the Real Good Kitchen, said that they want to build the community and provide more accessibility for these businesses. They also are starting a nonprofit to help their programs in East Knoxville.
“We are continuing to grow our community and bring more accessibility and more resources. We are excited about more growth for our member businesses this year. We’re also launching a companion nonprofit to support our programs and provide scholarships and capital to food businesses, as well as help address food equity and security in our East Knoxville neighborhood,” Foster said.
Meritsky and Rotman also create sustainable art out of recycled and repurposed materials. They make mixed forms of art, jewelry and stained glass. Their space is called Master Repurposers, which is located in upstate New York.
The original space was Finger Lakes Art, Vintage, Old and Repurposed or F.L.A.V.O.R. Studio. It closed in 2019 due to the two wishing to travel throughout the US. They were in Charleston, North Carolina, when the pandemic hit. They quickly needed to find somewhere to live, and then they decided on Knoxville after traveling here in 2018.
Meritsky and Rotman are looking forward to what the year may bring them and their businesses.
To learn more about their granola, customers can visit their website, as well as look at their artwork or sign up for studio classes here.