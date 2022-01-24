As college students, we’ve all had days where the only thing keeping us going is an unhealthy amount of caffeine. And, when you’re in need of that pick-me-up, what’s better than waiting in line at Hodges for a $7 cup of coffee?
Unfortunately, the need for pick-me-ups often increases the further one gets into their college career, and those $7 lattes and frappuccinos really add up. It is a good idea to spend less money on caffeine and master the skill of making not just drinkable but tasty coffee at home for significantly less money. The initial cost of purchasing what you need might not seem necessary, but with the number of drinks you can make, the cost per cup is definitely worth your while.
Here are some problems that you may run into, with some possible ways to solve them. These are all under the assumption that you have a little disposable time in the morning and aren’t in a rush.
Problem: Black coffee is gross and no matter how much creamer I add it tastes burnt.
Solution: Buy instant coffee mixes.
Pre-flavored and pre-sweetened instant coffee is a great way to save time in the morning without having to guess if you’ve added enough creamer, sweetener, syrups or toppings to your drink. Most instant mixes work for both hot and cold coffee, so you can decide if you’re in an iced coffee mood or not.
They are relatively inexpensive and can be found in pretty much every grocery store and online. You can probably find your exact order in a little packet that just requires water and a stir stick.
Problem: My ice melts immediately, making my coffee taste like water.
Solution: Make and freeze coffee the night before to create coffee ice cubes.
Coffee — and even creamer — ice cubes can prevent your coffee from getting watered down. This requires a little prep the night before, but it's pretty easy to guess whether or not you’ll want coffee in the morning. You just need to make whatever flavor coffee you want, pour it in an ice cube tray and let it freeze overnight. This is definitely not the most convenient method to make coffee, but it gets the job done.
An alternative solution is to make your coffee or hot water as early as you can and let it sit out to cool a little. This way doesn’t have the best results, but it works if freezing coffee the day before is out of the question.
Problem: My coffee tastes plain and doesn’t provide the sugar rush I get from coffee shop coffee.
Solution: Go crazy with the syrups, toppings and add-ins.
For some people, the actual taste of coffee isn’t all that great, and they want their drinks to have as little coffee flavor as possible.
When you order from a coffee shop you’re basically given a recipe with every cup — especially if you order online. The Starbucks app literally breaks down everything from the type of milk used to the number of pumps you’re getting. Buy similar ingredients and give it your best shot.
One suggestion might be to add a syrup of your choice, such as Torani vanilla syrup for example, and then throw in some classic Hershey’s chocolate syrup and extra creamy whipped cream. Whatever your go-to is, you can definitely make it just as tasty and much cheaper at home.